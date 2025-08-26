Can you believe it's been 70 years since Disneyland opened its gates? 70 years of Disney magic and memories for people who have stepped foot into this magical place! Disney invited me to check out the festivities for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration and let me just say I was impressed.

Between the entertainment and food offerings to the special attraction additions, there's so much to see and do. Ahead, I've shared some must-see highlights that you'll want to check out on your next visit to Disneyland for the special 70th celebration that officially kicks off on May 16th. (Make sure you bring your best running shoes because you will be walking a lot to see everything!)

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Disneyland's 70th Celebration!

Disneyland Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Entertainment Disneyland is known for their extensive entertainment offerings and for the 70th celebration they are not holding back. As someone who has visited a handful of the Disney theme parks , Disneyland usually pulls out all of the stops and it's no different this time.

Disneyland Disney Character Outfit Overlays For starters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, Chip and Dale, are in new themed overlays in Town Square to meet guests all day long. Whether you're looking to get an autograph, give a hug, or take a photo, you can do this as soon as you enter the park — you can't miss it.

Disneyland Parades and Cavalcades Aside from the outfit overlays, there are a number of parades and cavalcades you won't want to miss: At Disneyland, you'll want to line up early to get a spot for Paint The Night which is a nighttime parade featuring floats covered in dazzling lights and beloved Disney characters. The parade debuted at Disneyland in 2015, but made its highly-anticipated return for Disneyland's 70th anniversary. As someone who loves vibrant lights and colors, I think this is the showstopper for the celebration at Disneyland. For this version, Tinkerbell has a new sparkly outfit and there's even an additional "Celebrate Happy" section special for the 70th anniversary. If you have young kids who might not be able to stay awake, then I suggest going back to the hotel room earlier in the day to take a nap so they can be ready for the nighttime festivities. Also at Disneyland, there's the Celebrate Happy cavalcade which takes place along Main Street U.S.A. featuring Mickey Mouse and the gang. Plus, ShellieMay and Duffy make a very special appearance which doesn't happen often in the US parks. As a fan of Duffy & Friends, this was truly so magical to see such rare characters at Disneyland in front of my eyes. Across the esplanade at Disney's California Adventure, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration Parade has returned after a successful run last summer. If you are a fan of Inside Out, Luca, Monster's Inc, Coco, then you'll want to make sure to secure a spot ahead of time as space fills up quickly.

Disneyland Ride Overlays For Disneyland's 70th celebration, rides such as It's A Small World and Toy Story Mania have new additions for guests to enjoy. On Toy Story Mania there are 70th-inspired targets and the It's A Small World attraction has a new scene featuring Miguel and Dante from "Coco."

Disneyland Nighttime Entertainment Aside from Paint The Night, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have come to life in a new way for the 70th celebration.

Disneyland Wondrous Journeys For those firework fans, you don't want to miss watching Wondrous Journeys. This 13-minute firework show is back and it takes over the sky and Sleeping Beauty Castle with projections. You'll want to line up early to get a good spot on Main Street U.S.A. as it does get crowded early. This is a great way to end a night at Disneyland with an ice cream bar and a spectacular view.

Disneyland Tapestry of Happiness Projection Show Disneyland is known for its projection shows and Tapestry of Happiness did not disappoint. This short and sweet show features projections of an animated mosaic inspired by the work of Mary Blair set to the "Celebrate Happy" performed by the Jonas Brothers. This show happens three times at night so you'll want to check the app to see showtimes for your visit.

Disneyland World of Color Happiness! Nighttime Show I always recommend seeing World of Color as it's a truly unique show that Disney does so well with its water projections and lights. This show in particular is hosted by Joy and other emotions and is inspired by Walt Disney's famous phrase: "To all who come to this happy place… welcome!" I've seen a few of the overlays Disney has done with World of Color in previous years but this has to be my favorite since it's so interactive and fun. Make sure you arrive early to catch The Muppets as they host a pre-show filled with lots of laughs and funny moments.

Disneyland Disneyland 70th Anniversary Food No celebration is complete without food and the Disneyland 70th celebration has a ton of new sweet and savory offerings for guests across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. I tried a handful of bites from both parks and I had a few favorites that I definitely would recommend. For starters, you'll want to head over to Jolly Holiday Bakery and get the 70th celebration macaron and the Mickey hat cookie. If you're craving something more substantial, then you can also add a grilled cheese and tomato soup to your order — my favorite. At some point during your visit, you'll want to head over to Red Rose Tavern to get the Hook's Galley tuna melt and 70th stuff. Some of my other favorite bites were the chicken pot pie baked potato from Troubadour Tavern, the fried tamale walking taco from Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, and Mickey-shaped celebration waffles from Schmoozies.

Disneyland Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise You can't leave Disneyland without a souvenir to remember your time and there's no shortage of merchandise offerings for the 70th celebration. Whether you're looking for a decorative Loungefly to add to your collection or a new pair of Minnie Mouse ears, you'll find that and more at Disneyland. Some of the other merchandise you'll see around the parks include pins, bubble wands, themed hoodies, and the Key to Disneyland. You'll want to keep your eye out as there's so much to shop in the parks. If you're a fan of popcorn buckets, then you won't want to miss out on the Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket that talks and moves — yes, really. It's unlike any other popcorn bucket I've seen and my collection is pretty extensive.

Disneyland What day is Disneyland's 70th anniversary? Although the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration festivities kicked off on May 16, 2025, the actual 70th anniversary of Disneyland was on July 17 — they day that Disneyland originally opened its gates!

Disneyland How long is Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration? Disneyland's 70th anniversary is slated to be around until summer of 2026. The long celebration will hopefully give more people the chance to head out to California to visit Disneyland to check out the limited-time offerings designed specifically for the anniversary.

Disneyland Is Disneyland decorated for the 70th anniversary? Yes, Disneyland is decorated for the 70th anniversary celebration. Throughout the park you'll see decorative banners especially down Main Street U.S.A. and a 70th medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle. There's even a colorful floral display after entering the park that makes for a great photo opp. Plus, in the esplanade, there is a 50-foot sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle that you can't miss on your way into Disneyland.

