The 10 Best Cocktails I Tried Around Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World is the happiest place on earth...especially when you have a delicious cocktail in-hand. While Epcot is known for special drinks at the World's Showcase, you can find unique cocktails all over Disney's parks. (Note: you can't drink *outside* of restaurants at Magic Kingdom, so don't wander around wondering where you can buy a quick bev on-the-go!) From sparkling sips to frozen finds, here are all my favorite refreshing drinks that made walking approximately 45 miles in four days actually bearable. 😉
Frozen Mint Tea
Photo by Haley Sprankle
When my sister told me I had to try the frozen tea at Morocco in the World's Showcase, I wasn't so sold. Gin and tea didn't sound refreshing on a hot, Florida day — I just kept picturing spiked Earl Grey in a tea cup. I'm here to admit: I was wrong. The frozen mint tea was the perfect pair for walking around Epcot's many countries, keeping me cool and tasting absolutely delicious. And if you're worried about the gin being too gin-like — don't. It mixes in magically.
Kir Royale
Photo by Haley Sprankle
When I saw this on the menu, I knew I had to embrace my inner Emily in Paris. I couldn't stop thinking about the raspberry-flavored champagne drink since they mentioned it on the show, and it did not disappoint. I found this drink tucked away in La Maison du Vin, a wine and gift shop in Epcot that featured a small bar as well. I was a smidge worried it would be too sweet, but the bartenders assured me they could go light on the raspberry flavor, giving it a slightly sweet, effervescent edge.
Command Center
Photo by Haley Sprankle
From the elevator ride "into space" to the excellent menu selection, I already knew Epcot's Space 220 was gonna be an experience. What I didn't know was that my drink would be purple, sparkly, and so dang good. This floral-flavored drink was lovely and light, making it easy to drink with any of the pre-fix menu options.
Mo'ara Margarita
Photo by Haley Sprankle
Right after the Avatar "Flight of Passage" ride, we headed to the Pongu Pongu stand for something to sip throughout Animal Kingdom. The Rum Blossom option seemed more popular, but I'm not big on apple-flavored drinks, so I opted for the Mo'ara Margarita. I'm a boba girl, so I was thrilled to try a treat with passion fruit popping "bubbles," and they complimented the tasty blue curaçao and tequila combo.
Grand Marnier Slush
Photo by Haley Sprankle
This Epcot drink is everything. The slush is the perfect consistency — both easy to drink, but frozen enough to last while you walk around. And as for the flavor? It basically tastes like a creamsicle. Enough said.
Jedi Mind Trick
Photo by Haley Sprankle
The Fuzzy Tauntuan tends to be the crowd favorite at Oga's Cantina (Hollywood Studios), but I'm partial to the Jedi Mind Trick. The only trick you've gotta worry about is that the drink is so good you can't really taste the alcohol. It's a vodka-based cocktail, so it's easy to drink in any weather at any time of day.
Aguacate
Photo by Haley Sprankle
Everyone said I had to get the avocado margarita in Epcot, and I was *this* close to skipping it (we were really cutting it close on our dinner reservations). Thankfully, I made my way over to La Cava del Tequila right before our dinner reservations for one last cocktail. This frozen margarita drinks more like a smoothie than anything — giving you all the healthy-tasting creaminess of an avocado plus the bite of the tequila and brightness of the lime. Eat your heart out, Erewhon. ;)
Kiwi Coconut Rita
Photo by Haley Sprankle
Clearly, I had a thing for margaritas during my trip. There was something about the combination of the Florida sun and the tropical taste that I just couldn't shake! I snagged this drink during a delicious lunch at Yak and Yeti in Animal Kingdom. The coconut and kiwi flavors were well-balanced throughout the drink, giving you just the right amount of tequila in each sip without it being too overbearing. Definitely perfect for someone who likes a fruity drink that isn't too terribly sweet!
King's Cooler
Photo by Haley Sprankle
I couldn't make this post without including at least one spiked Dole Whip. This boozy bite (drink? scoop? IDK!) from Animal Kingdom combines classic pineapple Dole Whip with strawberry sauce and a shot of rum. It's definitely not strong (they give you the absolute tiniest shot), but the flavors basically form the makings of a Miami Vice — a beloved vacation drink for sure.
Up All Night
Photo by Haley Sprankle
Martinis are having their moment in the sun to say the least. While this isn't marketed as such, the Up All Night at Space 220 (Epcot) is basically a really good espresso martini with one really awesome upgrade — anastronaut ice cream sandwich. IDK about y'all, but I was obsessed with astronaut ice cream as a kid — something about the freeze-dried confection fascinated me to no end with its chalky consistency and familiar flavors. Now, the sandwich is a stellar garnish, just freeze-dried enough to float without getting too soggy.
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.