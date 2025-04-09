Disney Just Collaborated With Brooks For The Cutest, Comfiest Running Shoes

The highly anticipated Brooks x runDisney collection made its debut last week at Walt Disney World, and these running shoes really are pure magic. Whether you're looking to log miles in your neighborhood, walk around Disney World on vacation or train for a race, you can do so in style with this collection.

The limited-edition collaboration features four themed running sneakers inspired by beloved Disney characters and the runDisney brand and here are our favorites. The shoes were originally advertised as only being available during the Springtime Surprise race taking place last weekend at Walt Disney World Resort, however, they are now available online for Brooks Run Club members.

Here are our favorite pairs from the Brooks x runDisney collection running shoes:

Brooks Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse This pair is inspired by everyone's favorite pal Mickey Mouse. You can be the leader of your own running club with these sneakers with Mickey's signature colors — red, yellow, white and black. The Ghost Max 2 sneakers are the perfect running shoe because they are ultra lightweight and have a rocker shape that makes each stride even more effortless. The details in this shoe from the yellow polka-dotted laces and bright yellow sole to the autograph on the side all make it a special pair that you truly won't find elsewhere. Plus, don't forget to take a peek at the tail on the bottom — such a cute detail! The Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse sneakers are available in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 5-12 for $160. They are also available in wide.

Brooks Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse For those folks who love to rock the dots, the Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse sneaker is the way to go. Similar to the Mickey Mouse style above, this shoe is inspired by Minnie Mouse's iconic red dress with white polka dots. This pair has a yellow sole reminiscent of her vibrant yellow heels, white laces with red dots, a polka dot outsole and a Minnie Mouse silhouette at the heel. These are the perfect sneakers to match with a Minnie-inspired Disneybound for your next Disney theme park visit or runDisney race. The Ghost Max 2 run Disney Minnie Mouse sneakers are available in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 5-12 for $160. They are also available in wide.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney runDisney enthusiasts will recognize the brand's core colors from anywhere and now you can get a pair of Brooks Running shoes with those blue and yellow hues. The Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney sneakers feature a nitrogen-infused cushioning for added bounce that can help make your runs smoother and more seamless. Plus, the brand's GuideRails help reduce shin and heel rotation to keep your feet more stable and protected while in motion. The Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney sneakers are available in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 5-12 for $150.

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Springtime Surprise These shoes were made to combine the themes of race weekend and come with exclusive race badges that can be used to customize the laces. You can't go wrong with bright blue and purple to really leave your mark on the race course. The Ghost Max 2 runDisney Springtime Surprise sneakers are available in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 5-12 for $160. There will be more shoes from Brooks and runDisney in the future but details on those pairs and styles haven't been announced yet.

Looking for more style & shopping tips? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.