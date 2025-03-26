A First Timer's Guide To Disney's "Shockingly" Good Aulani Resort In Hawaii

For most people, a standard trip to Hawaii involves a visit to the beach and perhaps a stop at the Pearl Harbor museum. However, as a self-proclaimed Disney adult , I like to find a bit of magic wherever I go. Lucky for me, Disney has a resort in Hawaii located less than 20 minutes away from the Honolulu airport. I've never been to Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa before, but after just three nights on the property, I can confidently say I will return at some point in the future. That said, I've decided to make a first timer's guide to Aulani using my first hand experience at the resort that'll hopefully make your trip a breeze when you visit one day.

A one-bedroom suite Disney Where to stay at Aulani Aulani has 351 rooms for guests to stay in during their visit to the resort ranging from standard rooms and suites to more spacious villas. I stayed in a standard room during my stay and it was lovely. The bed had one of the most comfortable mattresses I've ever slept on and an exquisite bathroom. I wish there was a bit more counter space for all of my makeup, however, that's a tiny complaint in relation to how amazing the room was. My favorite part of the room aside from the mattress was the bathroom. I loved the overhead rainfall shower as it screamed luxury and was a great way to unwind and cool down after a long day at the beach.

A yoga class on the beach Disney What to do at Aulani Take a class For starters, there are many classes you can sign up for that are included in your stay such as ukulele classes, animation classes, hula lessons, etc. These classes vary based on the day, but you can check the Aulani app to see if there are any scheduled during your stay. You'll need to visit the community hall to reserve a time slot prior to the start time since space is limited so make sure you do that early on in the day. I took the animation and ukulele classes and they were fun ways to spend the later evening hours. The resort also offers fitness classes for hotel guests they can participate in and those vary based on the day. You'll want to check the app to see what's going on during your stay whether that's pilates or sunrise yoga. Meet the characters What really makes Aulani stand out from the competition is the Disney magic inside the resort. At Aulani guests can meet characters from popular Disney films including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Moana, Olu Mel, Angel, Shellie May, Duffy, Max, Stitch, Chip and Dale, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. The characters aren't the same everyday, but you can check the app to see who will be out starting at 9am the day of your stay. Make sure you line up early because they get crowded and the lines close quickly. You'll also need to make sure you have a wristband so the character attendants can know you are a registered hotel guest.

Mo'Olelo fire pit storytelling Disney Visit the Menehune adventure trail There's so much to see and do at Aulani, but one way to get a lay of the land is by completing the Menehune adventure trail. This interactive activity allows people both young and old to explore the resort while they answer trivia and learn about the property. Be sure to look up as you walk to see the different flowers and murals on the walls. You'll need to pick up a tablet from the community hall in order to participate and it's included in your stay. See the Mo'Olelo fire pit storytelling At night you'll want to head over to the firepit located by the beach for a storytelling experience conducted by Uncle. Each night you'll be able to hear traditional Hawaiian stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. You'll want to check the app for accurate times but usually there are showtimes at 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm, and 8pm.

KA WA‘A – A Lū‘au on Oʻahu Disney Watch live entertainment You'll find lots of live music and dancing at Aulani during your stay. Enjoy local musicians playing traditional Hawaiian tunes and pop classics or you may catch Uncle or Auntie Cass walking around playing the ukulele with some hula dancers by their side. During my trip, I saw Uncle and Auntie Cass walking around the resort at various times of the day and they stopped at different locations to entertain the guests in the vicinity. There was also a live-action Moana show during one of the days of my stay which was adorable and brought theme park quality entertainment to the resort. Go to Aunty's Beach House Kids ages 4 to 12 can enjoy a variety of activities at Aunty's Beach House during their stay at Aulani. Most of the activities are complimentary, however, there are some paid experiences that you can sign up for if you'd like.

Kula Wai at Lanwai Disney Relax on the beach You can head on down to the beach to take a dip in the ocean or simply watch the waves crash onto the shore. Hotel guests can check out complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas and boogie boards to use while they are there or bring their own.There's also the chance to rent out snorkel gear and paddleboards if that's something you're interested in exploring during your stay. Be sure to head over to the beach during sunset to catch the most picturesque view. Participate in a paid activity While there are a handful of included activities, there are also paid activities you can sign up for. These vary based on the day but some of the most popular include making your own ears, hair braiding, painting, scuba diving lessons, and fish feeding opportunities. Go to the Laniwai Although Aulani is a resort, the property is also home to a spa and fitness center. At Laniwai, you'll be able to book an appointment for a spa treatment of your choosing from massages to manicures and hair styling sessions. These come at an additional cost, but treatments come with access to the Kula Wai which has other relaxing amenities including heated pools, rainfall showers, whirlpools, and cold plunges.

‘AMA‘AMA Contemporary Island Cooking Disney Where to eat at Aulani There is no shortage of food options while visiting Aulani from quick service locations to sit down restaurants, bars, and character dining. I went to almost all of the dining locations during my stay aside from Ama Ama. On select night's each week guests can participate in a traditional Hawaiian luau, called the Ka Wa'A Luau , on the lawn of the resort. With live music, hula dancing, and singing, guests are transported into the culture right in front of their eyes. I absolutely loved the luau from the food to the show. It was definitely more of a spectacle with incredible storytelling, lots of fire, and even some special Disney friends. For more casual meals, there are more quick-service dining options such as Ulu Cafe Off The Hook, The Olelo Room, and Mama's Snack Stop. Ulu Cafe had delicious breakfast flatbreads and noodle bowls – plus you don't want to forget to try the Olu Mel cupcake. For dessert, be sure to stop by Papalua Shave Ice and Little Opihi to grab the viral rainbow shaved ice and classic Dole Whip. If you're interested in meeting characters as you eat, Makahiki has a character dining meal every morning. The three-course meal allows guests to enjoy traditional Hawaiian dishes while they meet some special characters.

How much does Aulani cost? Ka Maka Grotto Disney In terms of price, Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa is pricey. Frankly, it's more expensive than a standard room at some deluxe hotels at Walt Disney World. The standard room rate starts at $999 per night. While you don't need to spend a week at the resort, even three or four nights will run you between $3,000-$4,000. Although you do get access to the pool area and the character meet and greets, that price doesn't include food and drinks or booked excursions — all of that is separate.

How many nights is enough at Aulani? A one-bedroom suite Disney I can only speak from experience but I'd say four days is the perfect amount of time to stay at Aulani. During that time period, you'll be able to relax, enjoy the amenities and see different characters without having to rush. If you plan on staying longer in Hawaii, there are other hotels you can stay at and sights to see which you can find more about below.

Are there rides at Disney Aulani? Waikolohe Stream Disney No, there are no rides at Aulani since it's only a resort and not a theme park. While there are character sightings at the resort, there are no rides or attractions for hotel guests to experience during their stay.

Can non guests go to Aulani? Wailana Pool Disney Yes, non-guests can go to Aulani, however, they won't be able to participate in the character meet and greets, included activities, or swim in the lazy river or pools. A majority of non-resort guests visit the property to eat at some of the resort's top-tier dining options.

The Royal Hawaiian Other hotels on Oahu While I loved my time at Aulani, I decided to venture to other parts of Oahu and checked out some other gorgeous properties. The Royal Hawaiian As a pink enthusiast, The Royal Hawaiian is a historic hotel that's all pink. From pink buildings to pink pancakes at breakfast, you'll be immersed in a chic and sophisticated pink palace. Located only steps away from the Royal Hawaiian Center, it's the perfect spot if you're looking to get a feel for Waikiki. My favorite part of my stay at the hotel was the hospitality — all of the staff were so friendly from the front desk workers to the valet employees. In terms of food, I mentioned above that Aulani had a luau but there's also one at The Royal Hawaiian that's worth checking out. Aha'aina takes place steps away from the beach and you can listen to traditional Hawaiian stories while being entertained by hula dancers, singers, and fire knife dancers.

Outrigger Reef - Waikiki Beach Outrigger Reef - Waikiki Beach I also spent a few days at Outrigger Reef - Waikiki Beach which was right on the beach. When I tell you that my room was directly on top of the water I mean it — I was essentially sleeping on top of the waves. The rooms were chic, clean, and modern, but where the property really stood out was the location. It's right next to the shopping district and steps away from the beach. I took advantage of the on-site dining locations such as Monkeypod Kitchen which was absolutely delicious. Not only did it have a breathtaking view of the beach, but the flatbread was unlike anything I've ever had. Plus, I had a reservation at Merriman's Honolulu which was a 10 minute drive from the hotel and I was blown away. The property was so close to everything I wanted to check out during my stay while still providing a feeling of luxury.

