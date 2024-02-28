Follow These Steps To Transform Cheap Trader Joe’s Flowers Into Fancy-Looking Bouquets
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
One of the absolute best parts about making a Trader Joe’s run is the floral section that greets you once you’ve set foot in the store. Every time I go, I’m met with the sight of countless beautiful bouquets and the sweet scent of the season’s latest blooms – just the mood boost I always need! Sure, their frozen food selection and snacks are great, but Trader Joe’s flowers truly reign supreme.In lieu of spring finally beginning to do its thing, you may be starting to see conflicting advice about how to properly take care of your newly-bloomed Trader Joe’s flowers in order to make them last longer. For the sake of beautiful, long-lasting spring centerpieces and fresh floral gifts to give to your loved ones, here’s everything you need to know about tending to Trader Joe’s flowers.
Tips For Taking Care Of Trader Joe's Flowers
Know what day your Trader Joe’s restocks flowers.
Before you even know which type of Trader Joe’s flowers you want to get, you definitely should know that they need to be fresh. And when it comes to freshness, timing is everything! Knowing when and what day of the week your closest TJ’s gets a flower shipment can give immediate insight on when the flowers will be the freshest (thus, lasting longer from the time they’re cut and packaged up).
To find this out, simply give your most-frequented Trader Joe’s a call and inquire about their flower shipment(s). Depending on where you live and the demand of the store, the timing of the shipment(s) may be different from other locations. For example, my TJ’s restocks flowers every single day since they are a pretty popular buy.
Look for signs of freshness.
Just because a certain batch of Trader Joe’s flowers arrived on the day you’re visiting the store doesn’t mean they’re all fresher than fresh. Flowers can get damaged in transit, so it’s a good idea to look out for signs of freshness when you’re shopping:
- Although you might favor blooms that have already opened, choosing ones from the in-store floral that are still closed will ensure they last longer once you bring ‘em home.
- Additionally, you can gently feel the stems and base of the bud using your thumb and pointer finger to feel the flowers out for freshness. If the flowers are firm to the touch, it’s more likely that they’ll have a longer life after you buy them.
Tend to your flowers properly.
Taking care of Trader Joe’s flowers doesn’t have to be overcomplicated or hard. Just like you take care of tulips, most flowers you get from the store will need full sun all while placed in a cool location. Additionally, fresh water is crucial in ensuring the longevity of your blooms. Follow these steps for flowers that can last up to a week:
- Trimextra leaves and greenery off the stems of your flowers to eliminate the chances of your flowers harboring bacteria and mold.
- Snipthe bottom of the stems off in a diagonal line using clean scissors. This will allow the flowers to maximize their intake of water and last longer.
- Placethe stems in a vase with cool, filtered water. You can use a little bit of the flower food your Trader Joe’s flowers come with, but be careful not to use all of it, since you’ll be replacing the water every day if you’re concerned about their shelf life.
- Change the water with your flowers every day to maximize their blooms. You can even trim the bottom of the stems a little bit every day so they soak up all the water and nutrients they need to thrive!
How To Transform Trader Joe's Flowers Into Fancy Bouquets At Home
1. Use 3 different blooms.
Most flowers you can buy at TJ’s fall into one of three categories: focal flowers (roses), line flowers (longer in shape, such as snapdragons), and filler flowers. Focal flowers are the largest, line flowers are medium-sized, and filler flowers are the smallest (think Baby’s Breath, but sometimes they can be just greenery).
Using one of each flower type in your homemade bouquet allows for more visual interest and will make them look super fancy without too much work! Consider going with a monochromatic or complementary color palette when you’re choosing your blooms.
2. Cut the blooms at different heights.
Having varied heights between blooms in your TJ’s bouquet will keep it from looking too bland. The differing lengths will make room for every flower to shine – from all angles. For more on making DIY floral arrangements, read our expert-backed tips here.
3. Find the perfect vase.
Your beautiful blooms will only look more beautiful when you place them in a vase that enhances their floral vibes! Here are a few I’d love to see with any type of flower:
What day of the week does Trader Joe's get flowers?
The day your local Trader Joe’s gets flowers may depend on your location and general demand for the blooms, but most TJ’s typically get flower shipments every day.
How much do Trader Joe's flowers cost?
Trader Joe’s flowers currently range from $2.99 to $14.99. The price will depend on what type of flower you’re shopping for, plus if they come pre-arranged or not.
What flowers are at Trader Joe's right now?
According to their website, Trader Joe’s currently has red roses, tulips, peonies, hydrangeas, daffodils, and eucalyptus. Your local TJ’s may have more to offer based on seasonality and your location!
Why are Trader Joe's flowers so cheap?
Trader Joe’s buys their flowers directly from growers in bulk, determining their lower, cheaper prices compared to other grocers.
Does Trader Joe's sell good flowers?
Yes, Trader Joe’s sells good flowers! Considering their low price and great quality, Trader Joe’s flowers are an easy, no-brainer buy for your home. Plus, when you follow our tips to take care of them, they’ll last longer than usual!
How long do Trader Joe's flowers stay fresh?
With the proper TLC, Trader Joe’s flowers can stay fresh for up to a week.
