Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gifts can feel like an impossible task, especially for the moms who insist they don't “need anything.” Even so, the mom(s) in your life likely do want something, and you still want to give a nice, loving gesture to show your appreciation for everything they’ve done for you!

Luckily, we’ve rounded up 23 Mother’s Day gifts that range from thoughtful and stylish to delicious and totally mom-pleasing, all of which are sure to win her over this year. Whether it’s a self-care set or a new cooking accessory, she’ll have the best Mother’s Day ever with these picks!

Scroll on to discover 23 amazing Mother's Day gifts to give in 2025!

Brightland Brightland The Paint & Pour Gift Set This duo of deliciously high-quality extra virgin olive oils from Brightland comes complete with a spectrum of acrylic paints so you and your momma can let your creative energy flow free and end up with two gorgeous customized bottles to cook with! You can easily make a mom date with this pick – just set out some snacks, pour up some wine, and get to craftin'!

Flewd Flewd Mother's Day Bundle For the mom who needs her aches erased and her anxieties crushed (AKA the queen that deserves to chill out for once), this bathtime bundle will supply her with at least 10 baths worth of high-quality relaxation. You're able to customize exactly which of Flewd's bioavailable magnesium bath soaks go into the giftable package, plus it also includes a limited-edition candle for further R&R. P.S. Take 10% off your Flewd order using BRIT10!

Brümate Brümate 40-Ounce Pear Gingham Era Tumbler This insulated tumbler is as practical as it is cute – perfect for moms on the go! We love everything about this cup compared to other popular models: the signature insulation from Brümate ensures ice stays cold for 24 hours, it has a luxe-feeling metal straw (as opposed to plastic), and a very effective locking feature on the lid to prevent any spills. Oh yeah, and it fits seamlessly into any cup holder.

Amazon Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Soft Cooler Bag This cooler bag is such a neat upgrade for any mom who loves to pack snacks and lunches for hikes, camping adventures, or road trips. It's super sturdy in its build, so it packs well into tight spaces without being crushed, keeping contents safe. The insulation will keep food and drinks chilled for up to 12 hours, too! What we love the most is that the top handles and detachable shoulder strap make it easily transportable, so mom doesn't have to struggle too much to move it from place to place.

Fishwife Fishwife The Mother's Day Gift Box Complete with The Fishwife Cookbook, two delicious tins of fish, tongs, and other goodies, this limited-edition box makes an ideal gift for the mom who isn't afraid to try new things in the kitchen! She'll surely find some new favorite recipes from the cookbook (it has a whopping 80 to choose from), all of which are super easy to throw together.

The Forever Rose The Forever Rose Bloom Box & Phantom Vase As cool as traditional bouquets are, they tend to fade away quite quickly. That's definitely not the case with The Forever Rose – this bloom lasts, well, forever to remind your mom of your love and connection! Available in several finishes, it arrives in premium packaging that feels oh-so special. This duo even comes with a unique "vase" so mom can easily display it. Right now, you can take $15 off orders of $175 or more at The Forever Rose with code MOM15 at checkout until May 11.

SeaVees SeaVees Acorn Trainer Any fashion-forward mom's 'fits will become instantly cooler with a colorful pair of sneaks like these! Because they're fitted with ultra-comfy insoles and breathable, lightweight materials on the uppers, we recommend these for any mama who may want some added sole support. Plus, the design itself is undeniably '90s-inspired, so they'll fit right in with any getup!

Life Is Good Life Is Good 'Mama Knows Best' Boxy Tee There's nothing like a cute and colorful tee to totally boost mom's mood! We adore the playful color palette on this piece, plus it has an easy fit thanks to the boxy design.

Uncommon Goods Eatable Gourmet Alcohol-Infused Popcorn Trio Glazed in spirits and fun flavors, this trio of boozy popcorn (yes, boozy popcorn!) will turn mom's next mellow happy hour into a real party!

Compartés Compartés Mother's Day Chocolate Dipped Fruits Stunning in both presentation and flavor, this gourmet collection of chocolate-covered fruits will certainly make any dessert-loving mom feel special this Mother's Day. Plus, it's got just enough of a healthy spin with everything from apricots to oranges and pineapples to cherries!

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Roxbury Crescent Shoulder Bag This sweet crescent bag is impressively versatile across outfits, but more importantly, it's durable. Mom deserves a high-quality gift, and we love that this real leather one is priced at an approachable $150! We think the bright blue color is such a playful choice for summer, but it also comes in so many other shades and patterns to suit mom's style.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Annie Stoneware Mug The texture on this Anthro mug delivers a cross-stitch feel, which only adds to the cozy, handmade vibes – perfect for a Mother's Day gift! What's more is this piece is dotted with tiny phrases of love and gratitude like "you are the best" and "thank you for all that you do" to make her feel all the appreciation year-round.

Dieux Dieux Angel Eyes Reusable Eye Mask & Eye Serum Bundle Why waste dozens of individually-packaged paper or hydrogel masks when you can invest in one infinitely reusable one? Gift mom this sustainable skincare set so she can show her under eyes some love without impacting the planet! It even comes with Dieux's "deeply hydrating" Auracle under eye cream for an undeniably awake, revived look. This Mother's Day gift is so good, you might just want to buy one for yourself!

Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate Manuka Body Duo This pair of Flamingo Estate's "most nourishing" products makes for a luxe body care ritual that mom will keep going back to every day. The Manuka Soap Brick gently cleanses while the added cream provides extraordinary hydration.

Amazon Clinique Pop Longwear Lipstick We all want our makeup to be long-wearing – luckily, this lipstick totally stands up to 8 hours of everyday wear and boasts a beautiful blend of rich pigment and smooth feel. Mom will adore the luxurious vibe of this tube's packaging, too!

Hikerkind Hikerkind Trail Sun Shirt 02 The outdoorsy mom can easily take this durable sun shirt (UPF 50+ protection!) from day hikes to happy hours, thanks to its timeless button-up silhouette that allows for wear on its own or as a chic top layer. Its odor-fighting fabric combats wrinkles too, so it'll look stunning and smooth even if it's been packed away for a while.

Therabody Theragun Mini This mini massage gun may be small, but its effects are huge, helping to soothe any achy muscles and tight joints mom may be dealing with, as well as encourage blood flow for faster recovery after physical activity. It'll help her keep moving and motivated – pain-free!

Baggu Baggu Mini Recycled Leather Shoulder Bag Baggu bags are undeniably trendy at the moment, and we adore this recycled leather design for moms because it leans just a little more mature than their nylon styles. The simple brown colorway allows momma to match it with just about any outfit, plus it stands up nicely to years worth of wear. She'll still be able to boast the signature Baggu shape and logo – just with a more sophisticated air!

Material Kitchen Material Kitchen The Coated Pan This pro-approved pan not only heats up quickly and evenly for practical cooking needs, but it also looks downright stunning when it's not in use. It's fitted with a non-stick coating that makes frying, sautéing, and more super-duper convenient for the mom who's always cheffing something up!

Smell House Smell House Holy Wood Candle Boasting a blend of palo santo, birch wood, and "barely-there" vanilla musk, this candle is the epitome of cozy. It'll be perfect as a Mother's Day gift alongside some face masks and a sweet treat to make an adorable little self-care package for momma!

Dedcool Dedcool Deluxe Trio Fragrance Set It's a gift to smell good, and we stand by that! With this fragrance set, mom will have three scents to rotate through to feel and smell her absolute best. The trio comes with 'Xtra Milk', a mix of amber, bergamot, and white musk, alongside a vanilla-y 'Taunt' and citrusy, floral 'Sunlit Blooms'.

Amazon Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Honey Sampler Gift Box Complete with three tasty infused honeys, this gift box is gonna please any foodie mom out there. Each squeezable bottle makes sweetening up any recipe so fun and easy!

Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Sour Lovers Tackle Box This tackle box full of sweet snacks – AKA a 'snackle' box – is such a cool and colorful way to celebrate any kind of mom in your life. Think of it as a sour sampler she can share with friends, coworkers, and more!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more gift ideas for every occasion!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.