OMG A Second Gap x DÔEN Collection Just Dropped, Starting At $34
Listen up, fashion fans: another DÔEN x Gap collaboration just dropped! After last year’s capsule stunned shoppers, the two brands are teamed up for 38 new pieces for 2025 – “California vintage-inspired classics celebrating timeless femininity,” to be exact.
The collaboration hit Friday, May 2 and includes reimagined Gap classics, plenty of easy, breezy pieces (think linen and eyelets to the max) and denim staples that can be worn year-round. Plus, it's DÔEN’s first foray into men’s styles!
The DÔEN x Gap vault ranges from $34 to $158 and is shoppable online and in select Gap stores.
Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite pieces from the DÔEN x Gap collaboration to snag for summer 2025!
Gap
Gap × DÔEN VintageSoft Logo Sweatshirt
This super cozy pullover amps up the classic Gap logo with DÔEN flair. Even your most casual 'fits will look put-together, thanks to the polished seams and elegant stitching.
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Eyelet Maxi Dress
A fresh take on last year's best-selling dress style, this stunning iteration now features "perfected design features." We sure do love the sweet tiering and eyelet details!
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Eyelet Maxi Dress is also shoppable in this chic black hue for all your dreamy outfit needs.
Gap
Gap × DÔEN 100% Linen Gingham Maxi Dress
Gingham will never not be cool. This 100% linen dress part of the DÔEN x Gap collaboration is fit with a flattering neckline and a femme tie-front, and it's sure to pair with everything from boots to sneakers!
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Gingham Denim Jacket
More on our love for gingham – this jacket makes wearing the pattern so chic. Boasting classic jacket details down to the buttons and pockets, it still feels fresh for this season, thanks to the contrasting collar!
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
This similar design comes in a clean-cut, medium-wash denim hue that's gonna go everywhere with you this year.
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Denim Sailor Mini Dress
Let us introduce you to the Denim Sailor Mini Dress, also available in toddler sizing so you can match with your little one. So cute!
Gap
Gap × DÔEN Linen-Blend Pointelle Cardigan
What we loved most about last year's Gap x DÔEN collection was all the cute pointelle pieces! We're so excited to shop even more femme pieces not only in dress form, but cardigan form, too. Love.
