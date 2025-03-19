Gap ’s latest spring arrivals definitely have us considering our next closet refresh. With chic lightweight layering pieces and trendy colors likebutter yellow and cerulean blue, every find makes transitioning into warmer weather a total breeze. If you're also dreaming of a seasonal refresh , these 15 standout pieces are simply perfect!

Scroll on to shop our 15 favorite new spring finds from Gap.

Gap Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress With a removable strap and curved waist design, this maxi was practically made for spring wear. Whether you pair it with sandals or boots, you'll be lookin' oh-so chic!

Gap Linen-Blend Tie-Front Cardigan This tie-front cardi adds such a nice pop of color to any spring 'fit you want to wear it with!

Gap Cap-Sleeve Eyelet Top Everything about this top is super flattering. From the scoop neck to the cap sleeves, this button-up number adds some springtime flair to your top half with ease.

Gap Linen-Blend Longline Vest Vests are a huge fashion trend at the moment, and this longline design simply nails it. It's definitely modest enough to wear to the office, but you could also easily style it for a happy hour or dinner date!

Gap High Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans We're keen on wearing all things dark wash this season, especially because it wears well with lighter spring hues. These wide-leg jeans hug you in all the right places and elongate your figure to a tee. Plus, the ankles come up a bit so you can show off your favorite spring shoes!

Gap 100% Cotton Crewneck Cardigan Mocha brown is one of our fave trending colors for 2025. This 100% cotton cardigan screams coziness, wherever you take it!

Gap Linen-Blend Cap-Sleeve Mini Dress Butter yellow dresses are living in our minds rent-free right now, and this cap-sleeve mini is downright magic. The square neckline is certainly flattering on any body type, and lets you show some skin in a sophisticated way as the weather warms up.

Gap High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants Youthful and super playful, these gingham cropped pants are also very timeless. Matchable with just about any color, we'd wear them with a white tank top and some black ballet flats for a nice outfit base that's extremely fun (and not to mention comfy) to accessorize with more color.

Gap Barrel-Sleeve Cropped Jacket You've heard of barrel jeans, but how about barrel-sleeve jackets? With a wide bowing design, the sleeves on this cropped number infuse your look with a unique silhouette that feels undeniably high-fashion.

Gap High Rise Khaki Stripe Barrel Jeans With a gentle tapered shape, these yellow subtly-striped barrel jeans don't have to work overtime to make a statement. They're easy-wearing, being high up on the waistline, so they'd pair wonderfully with cropped tops or sweaters for spring.

Gap Corset Maxi Dress This has got to be the ultimate picnic dress! The white and blue color is truly timeless for all your outfit pairing needs. We'd try it out with some mocha brown shoes or denim layers if it's chilly out.

Gap Denim Midi Dress Polished and body-hugging in all the right places, this denim dress also flaunts a bit of stretch to move with you wherever you go this season. We adore that the straps are removable, so you practically get two styles in one.

Gap Mixed Media Bubble Mini Dress Bubble hems are extremely on-trend at the moment. They're playful and, well, bubbly as ever! This dress fitted with a gentle drop-waist makes rockin' the trend super easy and comfortable all the while.

Gap Organic Cotton Heavyweight Cropped Wide-Leg Pants Some days, you simply cannot stand to wear jeans. Luckily, these wide-leg cotton pants still provide a polished look without the added bulk. You could even snag the matching top to make it an easy set to reach for on lazy days!

Gap Linen-Blend Pointelle Cardigan Femme and just a bit frilly, this pointelle cardigan will be your go-to light layer for chillier spring moments. It'll look so chic with classic jeans or a black mini skirt!​

