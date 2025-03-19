Adding to cart ASAP.
15 “Exciting” New Arrivals From Gap To Snag For Spring
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Gap’s latest spring arrivals definitely have us considering our next closet refresh. With chic lightweight layering pieces and trendy colors likebutter yellow and cerulean blue, every find makes transitioning into warmer weather a total breeze. If you're also dreaming of a seasonal refresh, these 15 standout pieces are simply perfect!
Scroll on to shop our 15 favorite new spring finds from Gap.
Gap
Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress
With a removable strap and curved waist design, this maxi was practically made for spring wear. Whether you pair it with sandals or boots, you'll be lookin' oh-so chic!
Gap
Linen-Blend Tie-Front Cardigan
This tie-front cardi adds such a nice pop of color to any spring 'fit you want to wear it with!
Gap
Cap-Sleeve Eyelet Top
Everything about this top is super flattering. From the scoop neck to the cap sleeves, this button-up number adds some springtime flair to your top half with ease.
Gap
Linen-Blend Longline Vest
Vests are a huge fashion trend at the moment, and this longline design simply nails it. It's definitely modest enough to wear to the office, but you could also easily style it for a happy hour or dinner date!
Gap
High Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans
We're keen on wearing all things dark wash this season, especially because it wears well with lighter spring hues. These wide-leg jeans hug you in all the right places and elongate your figure to a tee. Plus, the ankles come up a bit so you can show off your favorite spring shoes!
Gap
100% Cotton Crewneck Cardigan
Mocha brown is one of our fave trending colors for 2025. This 100% cotton cardigan screams coziness, wherever you take it!
Gap
Linen-Blend Cap-Sleeve Mini Dress
Butter yellow dresses are living in our minds rent-free right now, and this cap-sleeve mini is downright magic. The square neckline is certainly flattering on any body type, and lets you show some skin in a sophisticated way as the weather warms up.
Gap
High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants
Youthful and super playful, these gingham cropped pants are also very timeless. Matchable with just about any color, we'd wear them with a white tank top and some black ballet flats for a nice outfit base that's extremely fun (and not to mention comfy) to accessorize with more color.
Gap
Barrel-Sleeve Cropped Jacket
You've heard of barrel jeans, but how about barrel-sleeve jackets? With a wide bowing design, the sleeves on this cropped number infuse your look with a unique silhouette that feels undeniably high-fashion.
Gap
High Rise Khaki Stripe Barrel Jeans
With a gentle tapered shape, these yellow subtly-striped barrel jeans don't have to work overtime to make a statement. They're easy-wearing, being high up on the waistline, so they'd pair wonderfully with cropped tops or sweaters for spring.
Gap
Corset Maxi Dress
This has got to be the ultimate picnic dress! The white and blue color is truly timeless for all your outfit pairing needs. We'd try it out with some mocha brown shoes or denim layers if it's chilly out.
Gap
Denim Midi Dress
Polished and body-hugging in all the right places, this denim dress also flaunts a bit of stretch to move with you wherever you go this season. We adore that the straps are removable, so you practically get two styles in one.
Gap
Mixed Media Bubble Mini Dress
Bubble hems are extremely on-trend at the moment. They're playful and, well, bubbly as ever! This dress fitted with a gentle drop-waist makes rockin' the trend super easy and comfortable all the while.
Gap
Organic Cotton Heavyweight Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Some days, you simply cannot stand to wear jeans. Luckily, these wide-leg cotton pants still provide a polished look without the added bulk. You could even snag the matching top to make it an easy set to reach for on lazy days!
Gap
Linen-Blend Pointelle Cardigan
Femme and just a bit frilly, this pointelle cardigan will be your go-to light layer for chillier spring moments. It'll look so chic with classic jeans or a black mini skirt!
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more stunning spring fashion finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.