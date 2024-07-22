Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

coastal cowgirl drinking wine
Lifestyle

Read Your Weekly Horoscope For July 22 To July 28

(500) Days of Summer movie
Movies

Mad About The '(500) Days of Summer' Ending? You Probably Missed This Easter Egg.

post-grad books
Entertainment

6 Empowering Post-Grad Books That Demystify Adulting

gola anthropologie collab
Trends and Inspo

I Need These 15 Pieces From The New Anthropologie x Gola Collab ASAP

​Christophe Robin hydrating scalp scrub
Beauty Products

This Hydrating Scalp Scrub Leaves Me With The Softest Hair

Trending Stories

Lifestyle

Read Your Weekly Horoscope For July 22 To July 28

movies
Movies

Mad About The '(500) Days of Summer' Ending? You Probably Missed This Easter Egg.

books
Entertainment

6 Empowering Post-Grad Books That Demystify Adulting

style
Trends and Inspo

I Need These 15 Pieces From The New Anthropologie x Gola Collab ASAP