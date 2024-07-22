I Can't Stop Shopping DÔEN — Here Are My Favorite Dresses
The brand DÔEN starting popping up on my Instagram a few years ago, back when they mostly did cottage-core style dresses and poplin tops with ruffles, lace, and other cottage-style touches. Now they have a slightly more diverse catalogue, with fun colors, prints, and even bejeweled pieces, veering from the "California cool-girl" aesthetic to more of a European or "Euro-summer" style. Their newest summer collection is fun prints, fabrics, and colors galore! Having shopped from this brand over the years myself, I thought I'd share my feedback on their quality and pricing — and if they're worth the hype or not! Keep reading to see all my thoughts on this rising brand.
What is the quality of DÔEN like?
As someone who has purchased from DÔEN, I would say their pieces are incredibly high quality, with very impressive silks, linens, and cotton materials. I've never seen an item to feel or look "cheap" so, to me, the quality is 100 percent there. On their website it says that they "partner with audited and certified ethical manufacturers around the world who share our vision and values to produce timeless, high quality garments." This is definitely true in my experience, that the pieces are always timeless, durable, and very well-made!
Is it worth the price?
DÔEN dresses are quite pricey, especially after increases in recent years, so it's ultimately up to you if it's worth it or not. For me, every dress I've bought from DÔEN has been extremely well made, with no cheap or synthetic fibers, and has genuinely become a staple in my wardrobe. When I buy from DÔEN, the pricier cost makes me really question if I need it or not, and has allowed me to be a more mindful shopper since I'm purchasing an item that will be a true staple for years to come — not just something for $20 that I wear once, and eventually throw out due to bad quality or trendiness. But, it is ultimately up to you if the price is worth it!
I would also recommend you wait until a sale (or shop secondhand) if you're more hesitant about the price. You can always find DÔEN pieces on secondhand online stores for much cheaper!
Some Of My Favorite DÔEN Pieces
Izabal Dress
Currently one of their most popular items is this beautiful white maxi dress! This item will carry you throughout the whole year as a staple. Whether you wear it with sandals in the summer, or with a coat and boots in the fall, you'll look stylish in every season! This dress is made with a very nice 100 percent organic cotton fabric that will feel incredibly high quality. I'd definitely recommend this as a starter piece in your DÔEN collection!
Emmaretta Dress
One thing DÔEN does really well... florals! The patterns look chic and vintage, which I love because that makes them feel more timeless and less trendy. I have this dress above, and am obsessed with the fit of it. It's more tight-fitting up top (but has adjustable ties), and loose fitting and flowy on the bottom. My go-to dress on hot summer days!
Kara Dress
Everyone needs a little black dress in their wardrobe! This one has cute ruffles at the bottom, which I'm obsessed with. This mini is one of my favorite items to throw on in a hurry when I need to look presentable, yet want to be comfortable as well. It looks incredibly chic paired with black flats and a straw bag like above. You'll be looking like Jane Birkin in no time!
Messina Dress
They did it again, folks! Like I said, DÔEN does florals so well, and this fun fabric is no different! The bright yellow is perfect for summer, and I also happen to love the length because it's versatile for all heights. It's short enough for any petite gals, and just long enough for any tall ladies like me (any other 5'8+ girls in the house?). The ideal summer dress, for sure!
Henri Top
Okay, yes this is a top, but it's too cute not to include! I'm obsessed with cottage-core styles, and this is such a versatile top that pairs well with skirts, jeans, or shorts. The ruffles make it feel quite dainty and cottage-esque which is ideal in the midst of our fav period dramas like Bridgerton or My Lady Jane. Adding this one to cart immediately!
Delaney Dress
Summer is all about the gingham, and I'm not complaining! The red gingham, especially, is my favorite because it's such a fun way to be a bit more adventurous with your style, while still remaining chic and timeless. This dress has cute buttons adorning the top, and sits at the perfect midi length. Grab this one before it sells out!
Quinn Dress
Another gingham dress, but this time in a more subdued black. What I love the most about this dress is that the shape is so flattering on so many different body types, because of the flowing skirt, and loose/adjustable tie up top. You can't go wrong with a versatile find like this one!
Ischia Dress
Another best-seller from DÔEN is this Ischia dress! I've worn it so many times, to many different occasions. It's just become a go-to for me when I don't know what to wear but want to feel cute. I also love doing an off-the-shoulder moment with this dress, because it can stretch either way! This one is sheer, but I just throw a black or nude slip underneath and I'm good to go.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Kayla Walden
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.