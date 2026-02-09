The year is 2026, and just about every destination you wouldn’t expect to sell insanely good beauty finds is doing so for some insanely good prices. Take Trader Joe’s and Costco for example – both retailers offer shoppers high-quality products at price points that actually make sense.

But there’s one store that’s remained a little-known secret for affordable beauty picks… that is, until now. The least expected retailer selling cult-fave beauty products for way less than typical prices is none other than Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree’s aisles have recently seen a massive shift toward high-quality formulations and luxury-inspired packaging, and shoppers are taking notice. Case in point is the r/DollarTreeBeauty Reddit page. It’s filled with real shopper reviews, but we dwindled down the top seven items (from skincare to makeup) customers say actually deliver on their promises.

Whether you’re looking for a new, inexpensive lip balm or that viral Drunk Elephant dupe at Dollar Tree, these 7 fan-favorites are the reason beauty lovers are currently sprinting to their local store.

Reddit B Pure Hydrating Lip Mask This lip mask delivers softer, smoother lips for just $1.25. Its formula is also tailored to tackle pigmentation for a more even pout. "Dang this is good," one shopper posted. "It’s so hydrating and looks good over my lip combo." "Wow, I’m going to have to get this," one person responded. Based on comments from other Dollar Tree fans, this lip mask can be somewhat challenging to track down, so make sure to keep a keen eye out on your next trip.

Reddit B Pure Clean Beauty Brown Mascara This $5 mascara has earned plenty of buzz amongst affordable makeup fans. "Not gonna gatekeep this," one shopper posted. "This is a super dry formula though so it does take multiple coats but it lasts ALL day and did not flake at all." Another Dollar Tree customer noted that the mascara was a "winner," even though they had "low expectations."

Reddit XtraCare Body Balm Jelly Stick + ReviveRX PhytoCeramides Face & Body Spray These two products, whether used as a combo or separately, are also highly-ranked when it comes to Dollar Tree beauty items. "What manner of sorcery is this? It looks like water, smells like water but smooths my skin with a quick misting," one shopper wrote about the ReviveRX spray ($1.25). "I got it because I’m too tired to be slathering lotion on after my shower after a 12 hour shift. It’s like a light lotion without the thickeners." "I got the jelly stick for the really rough spots like my elbows, the callous on my toe, and my hands," they continued about the XtraCare item ($1.25). "I think I found a shortcut to skincare for $2.50."

Reddit Dermasil Face Serum Oil Touted as a Drunk Elephant dupe, this $1.25 face serum-oil hybrid is formulated with marula oil that "brings a good glow," per Dollar Tree. It also is said to moisturize, smooth, and firm up skin while improving dark spots. "I love this and it has genuinely changed my skin through the frigid temps we have had in the states. I always use this as a last step to lock in any serums and moisturizers," one shopper wrote. "I have probably five backups because I can tell such a difference when I use this to keep my face hydrated."

Reddit La Mercerie Perfect Hydration Lip Gloss Made with dermatologist-approved ingredients for hydration like vitamin E, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, this Dollar Tree lip gloss is both stylish (for the shine) and practical (for its soothing qualities). Shoppers note that it's a great item to pick up if the B Pure Hydrating Lip Mask is missing from your local store. "I love this lip gloss," one shopper declared. "It has the same consistency and staying power as my Ole Henriksen pout preserve," someone on the same thread responded.

Reddit Lucky Super Saver Psoriasis Cream This psoriasis cream ($1.25) saved one shopper from an "embarrassing" spot that had appeared near their eye. After just one application, their spot had healed and noticeably improved. Other customers noted it works well for managing psoriasis around their hands and scalp.

Reddit Beauty Impressions Hydrating Lip Balm Although Dollar Tree carries more mainstream lip balm brands like Carmex, Vaseline, and Blistex, this Beauty Impressions formula is the top pick shoppers rave about, especially since it comes in so many different flavors. Some shoppers have even resorted to collecting every iteration or even stockpiling their favorites in the event they're gone from shelves. "If you want a lip balm (rather than lip color) that will make your lips look soft and moisturized, this is a good find," one person reviewed on Reddit. "I have the cherry vanilla scent and the raspberry one," someone else wrote. "I am happy with the texture, shine and feel."

