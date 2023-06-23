2 Erewhon Smoothie Dupes That Don't Cost You An Obscene Amount Of Money
It’s a universal agreement that Erewhon smoothies are expensive. The specialty grocery store sells their cold drinks for upwards of $24 — that is, if you add ice cream to an already 20-something dollar beverage. As a freelance writer with a Gen Z’s bank account, paying double digits for a smoothie isn’t exactly feasible. With Erewhon smoothies being completely out of my budget, and me loving a post-workout smoothie boost, I learned that it is in fact possible to make your own version at home to get more bang for your buck!
The most outstanding fact about homemade smoothies is that they can contain anything you want them to (and more often than not, taste just as good as the ones you buy from a shop). Plus, a smoothie can cater to your dietary preferences. I opted for two recipes — one sweet and one savory — because I, like my music taste, have different cravings and moods for every smoothie-sipping occasion. I went through some trials and tribulations to form these recipes, and please note they are inspired by the Erewhon smoothie menu, not *exact* copycats. Let’s DIY our next morning beverage, shall we?
1. Sunny Summer Smoothie
The Sunny Summer Smoothie is for those mornings when you're craving something sweet. Personally, I enjoy flaxseed meal more than whole seeds, because my stomach digests them better. Flaxseed meal is also a much simpler option when you are using a blender versus a food processor because it's already ground up (and who really wants to drink whole seeds, even if they are small!). Per Healthline, the additive is high in nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids, rich in fiber, and more.
Ingredients for the Sunny Summer Smoothie:
- 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal (can substitute with chia seeds)
- 1 cup Planet Oat unsweetened oat milk (or whichever oat milk you prefer)
- 1 ½ teaspoons Planted Seeds purple sea moss
- ½ cup strawberries (cut in quarters or halves)
- ½ cup frozen peaches
- Honey (however much you prefer)
Once you pour in the flaxseed meal, I would recommend throwing in the strawberries and purple sea moss next. I’ve found that placing those ingredients into the blender first will allow the blade to cut through the frozen foods more easily. Purple sea moss is actually used in Hailey Bieber’s popular Strawberry Glaze smoothie sold at Erewhon, and is said to contain powerful antioxidants that lower inflammation.
As a pro tip, purple sea moss smells a bit pungent, and well, like the salty ocean sea. That’s why even though the serving size is one tablespoon, I opted for half of that to reduce the taste from overpowering the smoothie. Add in the frozen peaches, the oat milk, however much honey your heart desires, and blend everything until it’s a thick smoothie consistency. If your preference is a thinner smoothie, throw in less fruit than the recipe calls for, and vice versa for a thicker smoothie.
2. Cloudy Summer Smoothie
This one’s for the savory queens. The Cloudy Summer Smoothie is still fruit-based, but alternatively uses a banana and frozen wild blueberries instead of strawberries and peaches. I would imagine that you could switch those two ingredients out for spinach or another vegetable of your choice as well – you may just have to add in a sweetener like honey or extra lemon juice. The recipe here has similar directions to the Sunny Summer Smoothie, as I recommend loading your room temperature ingredients first.
Ingredients for the Cloudy Summer Smoothie:
- ¼ cup Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (or other cashews you prefer)
- 1 cup frozen wild blueberries
- 1 banana
- ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup Planet Oat unsweetened oat milk (or whichever oat milk you prefer)
- 1 tablespoon Planted Seeds golden sea moss
I actually prefer golden sea moss to purple sea moss, due to its much milder taste and odor. Although there aren’t heavy studies performed on the effects of golden sea moss, it is reported to support gut health, build muscle, and is heart-healthy. Next, pour in the frozen blueberries, lemon juice, and unsweetened oat milk. Blend until you reach your desired consistency.
Writer’s note: Many common ingredients in Erewhon smoothies include: coconut water, coconut cream, raw almond milk, peanut butter and vanilla collagen. I either don’t enjoy some of those taste profiles, or don’t incorporate those products into my daily diet, but you can *absolutely* customize your smoothie to cater more towards those flavors.
