Trader Joe’s Just Dropped A $4 Dupe Of A Popular Starbucks Drink

Trader Joe’s has been known to drop dupes of popular food finds and even skincare goodies, and in the latest saga of ‘copycat’ items, the grocer has come out with a beverage that mimics a popular Starbucks drink – but for a literal fraction of the cost. If you’re a fan of Refreshers or just fruity drinks in general, you’re going to want to stop by Trader Joe’s for this find ASAP. Shoppers are already clearing it from shelves, saying “we have Starbucks at home.”

Scroll on to discover more about Trader Joe’s new $4 Starbucks dupe!

Trader Joe's The Tropical Dragon Fruit Drink Concentrate just hit Trader Joe’s, and plenty of fans were quick to compare it to Starbucks’ Mango Dragonfruit Refresher – namely for its inclusion of both dragon fruit and caffeine. According to TJ’s, the bottled concentrate is made with dragon fruit purée, passion fruit juice, and lemon juice concentrate and is sweetened with a combo of cane sugar and stevia leaf extract. It also gets a caffeinated boost (40 grams per serving) from green tea extract. It’s said to be “tart, tangy, and sweet” all at the same time, ideal to sip on during a hot summer’s day.

Trader Joe's Tons of Trader Joe’s fans are already into the beverage. Per a Reddit thread introducing the product, numerous users sounded off with their adoration for the drink and some ways they served it. “It’s so good,” one person wrote. “We mixed it with sparkling lemonade and it was delicious.” “Added a few shots to my lemonade and tbh may be my new energy drink substitute,” someone else said. While there was plenty of love for the new product, some shoppers had qualms with its sweetness level and the fact that it contains caffeine. “Didn’t hate it, but it was way too sweet for me,” one person commented. “I'm really sad that it has caffeine,” another user said. “It's the kind of thing I would like but I can't chance it keeping my family and me awake all night.

Reddit Amid the discourse about the Tropical Dragon Fruit Drink Concentrate being a Starbucks dupe, one person also called out that the dragon fruit flavor would fill the void of Chick-fil-A’s Dragonfruit Sunjoy drink once it’s taken off menus to make way for their fall lineup: “So CFA's Dragonfruit Sunjoy is going away on August 15. I sent this to my wife and she is about to clean out a TJ's of their entire supply,” they wrote on Reddit. “Add to that all of the wonderful, dangerous ideas you have added and I'm about to be very drunk and very full of this stuff.”

Starbucks, Chick-fil-A If you’re curious about trying it, the Tropical Dragon Fruit Drink Concentrate goes for just $3.99 at Trader Joe’s right now, though it’s sounding like it won’t last very long. You could easily mix the concentrate with water, lemonade, sparkling water, matcha, or even coconut milk to create a bespoke beverage that rivals Starbucks and other big chains. Better yet, try it with some vodka or tequila for a tasty after-work cocktail!

