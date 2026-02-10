6 New Trader Joe’s Beauty Products Skincare Lovers Need To Try

In case you didn't know by now, Trader Joe’s has built themselves quite the tried-and-true lineup of beauty products. Beyond their stunning spread of snacks and frozen meals, you can shop a wide array of beauty finds like moisturizers, bath bombs, hair oils, and per shoppers, they measure up to more luxe options – oftentimes at wonderfully affordable prices!

Trader Joe’s just dropped six brand-new beauty products, and you simply need to check ‘em out (especially since some are only available for a limited time)!

Scroll on to discover Trader Joe's new lineup of beauty products, all available now!

Trader Joe's Invisible Gel Body Sunscreen SPF 40 TJ's has all your summer SPF needs covered with this $13 tube – but only for a limited time! Bowing at the demand from Trader Joe's fans who adore the Daily Facial Sunscreen, the grocer's beauty team just launched this version geared toward the body. Just like its for-face counterpart, this SPF 40 sunscreen soaks in quickly, has zero fragrances or oils, and sets your skin up for success without any added grease or white cast.

Trader Joe's Daily Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 This new $13 Trader Joe's SPF also takes after the OG Daily Facial Sunscreen, but instead features a mineral formula for those seeking a strong physical barrier to block skin from harmful rays. Though mineral sunscreens are notorious for leaving a pesky white cast, TJ's claims their tube does nothing of the sort, delivering a "nearly invisible" look. We can't wait to pick this baby up!

Trader Joe's Night Cream Clocking in at a mere $10, Trader Joe's Night Cream was swiftly deemed a dupe for higher-end options by beauty fans, thanks to its rich Irish sea moss formulation. A few other shoppers said it reminded them of their favorite K-beauty products, too. Providing nighttime nourishment, TJ's says this product leaves your skin "remarkably refreshed and marvelously moisturized." Sign us up!

Trader Joe's Peony Scented Bath Fizzer The arrival of Trader Joe's peonies is always celebrated amongst shoppers every spring, so the grocer naturally released a correlating bath bomb (limited-time!) to help amp up your seasonal self-care sessions. Shaped festively like a lil' flower and crafted with kaolin clay and cocoa butter to moisturize the skin, this $5 cutie is a must if you're super into floral scents at bath time.

Trader Joe's Berry Glow Body Set We see what you're up to, TJ's – this limited-time $13 body trio makes the perfect Mother's Day gift! Said to provide the ultimate glow, it comes complete with a body mist, a body wash, and a body butter souped up with a deliciously bright berry scent. Plus, there's a zippable carrying case included for easy travel.

Trader Joe's Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream If you already love Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream, this new limited-time $5 find boasts the same nourishing formula, except with a floral twist on the scent side. It's loaded with shea butter, coconut oil, blue daisy leaf extract, and vitamin E for an exceptionally hydrating feel.

This post has been updated.