Grab Your Diaries! Hugh Grant Just Gave A Totally Surprising 'Bridget Jones 4' Update.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you're a rom-com fan who also can't get enough of Jane Austen's books, you've probably seen the Bridget Jones movies. The story (which is loosely based on Pride & Prejudice) follows the titular Bridget Jones, a 30-something who sets out on a mission to improve herself over the course of a year while she looks for a partner. And, in true romantic movie form, she keeps a diary the whole time. Not only can we rewatch the original trilogy as many times as we want, but we're also getting a fourth movie! Here's everything we know about Bridget Jones 4.
Will there be a Bridget Jones 4?
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Yes, Bridget Jones 4 is on its way! Deadline confirmed that the new movie, officially titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is on its way. The film will follow Bridget in her early 50s as she juggles motherhood with all the other areas of her life. We don't know much else quite yet, but if it's anything like the rest of the series, Bridget Jones 4 is sure to have plenty of heart and humor.
Hugh Grant recently told Extra he thinks this installment is "the best" yet. "It's the one with the most heart," he says. "It's very moving, but also very funny." But fair warning! He also told BBC the movie is "very, very sad."
When is Bridget Jones 4 coming out?
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is scheduled to premiere on February 14, 2025. Romantic comedies are always the perfect choice for a Valentine's Day movie night, whether you're with your partner or celebrating with all your Galentines! Even though we have quite a way to go before we can watch the new movie, you can binge all three of the other Bridget Jones movies on Max now!
Is Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones 4?
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
There's no word on whether Colin Firth's Mark Darcy will return for Bridget Jones 4, but never say never! We do know that Renée Zellweger will be back as Bridget Jones, and that we'll also see Hugh Grant return as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawling. The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and The White Lotus & One Day star Leo Woodall.
Is there a fourth Bridget Jones book?
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Yes, there's a fourth Bridget Jones book, but it might surprise you to know the order of the titles is different than the order of the movies! Helen Fielding published the Bridget Jones's Diary column in the British newspaper The Independent, then published a novel version in 1996. The first book was followed by The Edge of Reason in 1999, Mad About the Boy in 2013, and Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries in 2016.
The film series is made up of Bridget Jones's Diary in 2001, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004, Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in 2025.
Who was the father of Bridget Jones baby?
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
At the end of the Bridget Jones's Babymovie, we learn that Mark Darcy is the father of Bridget Jones's baby, and the couple ends up getting married!
Are you excited to see Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones 4? What do you hope to see in the movie? Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news!
This post has been updated.
