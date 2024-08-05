Apple TV's Psychological Thriller 'Disclaimer' Is For 'Bridgerton' And 'Gossip Girl' Fans
In the age of endless social media, it feels like no secret is safe anymore. At any moment, the smallest detail can go viral, pulling in the eyes, and opinions, of millions of strangers. (And if Bridgerton taught us anything, it's that everyone has an opinion.) Being perceived by the internet is a pretty strange, thrilling, and anxiety-inducing thought, but in Apple TV's latest psychological thriller, Disclaimer, secrets aren't just ridiculous — they're dangerous.
In this grown-up version of Gossip Girl, acclaimed journalist Catherine (Cate Blanchett) is horrified to learn all of her secrets are about to become very, very public when she receives a novel from an unknown author (Lady Whistledown who?). And in a shocking turn of events, Catherine herself is the main character. The limited series premieres this fall, and we have everything you need to know before the first episodes drop. This series is so good, you won't want to keep it a secret ;).
Apple TV's Disclaimer Plot
Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) is an acclaimed journalist who has built her entire reputation around revealing other people's missteps and wrongdoings. But she's hiding plenty of her own secrets, and when she receives a novel from an unknown author, she realizes those darkest secrets are dangerously close to coming to light. Now Catherine has to figure out who the author is, and reconcile her past, to save her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee) before it's too late.
Disclaimer Release Date
Disclaimer will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, October 11, 2024. The limited series will feature seven episodes total, with the finale hitting Apple TV on November 15, 2024.
Disclaimer Cast
Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in Disclaimer. The cast also includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.
