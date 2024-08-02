5 Shocking Thriller Movies To Watch On Apple TV+ This Weekend
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's time for the weekend watch! Whether you're celebrating the best week ever or you're army crawling to 5pm this evening, you deserve the ultimate unwind. And sometimes that looks like kicking your feet up and taking part in other people's drama (fictionally, of course). If you love a thriller, and you're still thinking about the end of Presumed Innocent, then choose one (or multiple) of these thrillers on Apple TV+ for your weekend movie marathon.
20th Century Studios
Gone Girl (2014)
Gone Girl is the perfect mix of suspicion and sexy intrigue, and it's one title you won't be able to stop thinking about. Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) vanishes on her fifth wedding anniversary, which turns her crumbling marriage into the perfect fodder for unwanted media attention. It seems like her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) is the obvious prime suspect, but nothing about Amy's disappearance is simple, and this thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat for every shocking moment.
Gone Girl stars Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski, Carrie Coon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Kim Dickens.
Sony Pictures
Searching (2018)
This thriller on Apple TV+ follows David Kim (John Cho), who uses the internet in a desperate search for his missing teen daughter. Her digital footprint proves to be filled with secrets and mysteries, and ends up being a lot less private than she thought. Considering we're still only at the beginning of the digital age, Searching might just change the way you interact with technology forever.
Searching stars John Cho, Debra Messing, Michelle La as Margot, Sara Sohn, and Joseph Lee.
A24/Apple TV
Sharper (2023)
Fans of Industry and Gossip Girl will want to press play on Sharper, which follows con artist Sandra (Briana Middleton) as she uses her charms to disarm and manipulate the wealthy New York elite around her. It constantly plays with the idea of trust versus deception, but it's done in such a stylish way you're almost impressed.
Sharper stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Darren Goldstein, and John Lithgow.
Orion Pictures
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
This is one of the OG thrillers, and is a perfect choice if you're a fan of the classics. Rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is on the hunt for a serial killer, and recruits the genius, dangerous Hannibal Lecter to help. Watching their conversations feels like an extra dangerous game of cat and mouse, and the tension that builds between them is unlike anything you've seen — or will see again. I had to analyze the first ten minutes of the movie for a film class, and I was so terrified I never even finished it. It's that intense.
The Silence of the Lambs stars Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster, Ted Levine, Brooke Smith, and Roger Corman.
Universal Pictures
Argylle (2024)
If you love thrills but don't enjoy feeling scared out of your mind, opt for a lighthearted movie instead! In Argylle, renowned spy author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) gets sucked into a real-life secret mission when her novels start sounding too close to the truth. This movie is so campy, colorful, and ridiculous that it had me laughing out loud. I loved every single second!
Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Lead image via A24/Apple
