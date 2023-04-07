A New Kind Of Personality Test: What Your Dream Date Says About You
So long, dinner dates. Farewell, coffee hangs. Au revoir, movie meetups. There are some new dating trends on the scene that feel just like a rom-com meet cutebecause they're unique and are all about the experience of being with your person of choice. Instead of in-your-face shows or attention-grabbing activities, these date ideas leave plenty of room for your mind to wander and your conversations to ebb and flow. That’s not to say these ideas are boring though!
These dating trends make dating more fun — and more accessible since there are so many free and affordable options. If you’re looking for something fun to do with your partner, your sibling, or your best friend (because let’s be real, if you aren’t going on platonic dates you are missing out), try one of these magical dates.
Museum
Whether you pick an art museum, a history museum, or a science museum, there’s a chance that this date spot appeals to you because you’re romantic and down-to-earth. Museums in general tend to have a low-key yet sophisticated aesthetic that can put you at ease, and they are also the perfect place to take super cute photos.
Museums will give you plenty to talk about at every corner, and it’s great for philosophical types who want to talk about the physical details of a piece, as well as the meaning behind it.B+C’s Museum Picks: The Metropolitan Museum of Art(New York, NY), National WWII Museum(New Orleans, LA), The Smithsonian (Washington D.C.), Getty Center (Los Angeles, CA)
Aquarium
If you prefer the aquarium, you doubtlessly love nature, but there’s a chance you also enjoy feeling secure. Since aquariums are inside and tend to be on the darker side, it can give a comforting backdrop if you’re nervous for your date. It also provides a bit of contained adventure because you likely won’t see these creatures anywhere else (or at least as frequently), but they’re also behind glass walls. Plus, the color and unique views of an aquarium are honestly just nice. All in all, this is a relaxing way to spend time with someone, and who doesn’t enjoy a “What’s your favorite animal?” ice breaker?
Our favorite animals to check out in an aquarium are the otters and the whales, but there are tons of other creatures that you can see. Check out what kinds of jellyfish there are, and whether you can pet the stingrays.B+C’s Aquarium Picks: Monterey Bay Aquarium(Monterey, CA), National Aquarium(Baltimore, MD), Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta, GA), Shedd Aquarium (Chicago, IL)
Bookstore
Bookstores have a similar relaxing feel to museums, and they have the added benefit of containing hundreds of different worlds on the shelves. This is obviously a great date idea for anyone who loves to read, but bookstores also tend to strike a balance between busy and quiet. So if you’re a dreamer who wants to be around people without feeling overwhelmed, this might be the pick for you.
Some bookstores also feature a café inside so you can grab a coffee or hot chocolate while you walk around! Show your date all of your favorite books, or pick out each other’s next read.B+C’s Bookstore Picks: Book Moon (Easthampton, MA), Housing Works (New York, NY), The Ripped Bodice (Culver City, CA), Blue Bicycle Books (Charleston, SC)
Planetarium
Planetariums allow you to literally keep your head among the stars, and it’s great for anyone who dreams big and thinks outside the box, and is a little larger than life. Daydreamers and science-lovers alike will enjoy spending time inside the galaxy; Planetariums are great for anyone who prefers the quiet stillness of midnight, or who dreams of exploring outer space one day.
This date idea provides an element of physical comfort since there’s plenty of opportunities to sit down and relax, but it’s still intellectually stimulating since you’re learning about different planets and stars. So kick back and let your imagination (and your heart) run to a galaxy far, far away.B+C’s Planetarium Picks: Griffith Park Observatory and the Samuel Oschin Planetarium (Los Angeles, CA), Morehead Planetarium and Science Center (Chapel Hill, NC), Hayden Planetarium (New York, NY), McDonald Observatory (Fort Davis, TX)
