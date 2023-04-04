How To Make The Perfect Iced Coffee, From Beans To Brew
We don't know if you've heard, but we really like iced coffee — so much so that we once took the time to put together 21 recipes for our favorite pick-me-up. Still, we never stop searching for new variations on the refresher, and we often find ourselves deep in #coffeetok. That's where we found these four clever takes on our summer drink of choice and — you're welcome — we even pulled together everything you need to make them your own.
How To Make Iced Coffee: Make A Science Of It
File this under things we wish we knew sooner: A good iced coffee requires double the grounds compared to its hot counterpart. Plus, by brewing with hot water, you create a flash point upon the water hitting the ice, which locks in flavors in a way cold brew doesn't.
Whip Up A Delicious Nutella Cold Brew
We don't know whether to be sad that we've gone this many years without drinking a Nutella cold brew or elated that we'll finally get the chance. Mix Nutella with milk (or your non-dairy substitute of choice), pour over ice, stir in coffee, and top with foam.
How To Make Iced Coffee Cubes
Watered-down iced coffee is high on our list of things to avoid. By freezing coffee ice cubes the day before, then pouring fresh coffee over the cubes, you save yourself from an unsatisfying caffeine moment.
Thanks to the wonders of coffee concentrate, you can skip the brewing part of the coffee-making process and still ingest a very solid 200 mg of caffeine. Sweeten it up with a drizzle of caramel, or simply grab, pour, stir, and go.
How to make iced coffee at home?
Brew your coffee how you normally would – it can be made in a French press, moka pot, or coffee machine. Then, let it cool at room temperature or in the fridge until completely cold. From there, you can customize your coffee with sugar, creamer, and even cold foam.
Is iced coffee just hot coffee poured over ice?
You could pour hot coffee over ice to make iced coffee, but oftentimes, the ice will melt fast and end up diluting your drink. Make sure that your coffee is fully cooled before adding ice into the mix.
Is there a trick to making iced coffee?
Photo by Greta Hoffman / PEXELS
Brewing your coffee with the right coffee-to-water ratio ensures that your drink is as tasty as possible. Play around with different brewing ratios to find your perfect coffee strength!
Why is my iced coffee watery?
Your iced coffee may be watery for a few reasons. The first could be that you’re not waiting for your brew to cool before pouring it over ice. Try making your iced coffee batch in the evening, then leaving it in the fridge overnight. This allows it to cool completely before sipping! Another thing to consider is the strength of your brew. Sometimes it can taste more watery and diluted as the ice melts in your drink, so you want to make a brew that can stand up to getting cut by water.
