12 Cute + Affordable Date Ideas For Every Season Of The Year
You don't have to break the bank for a fun evening with your S.O. — there are so many affordable, easy, or even free date ideas to pick from! Whether you love spending time outdoors, staying in the kitchen, or want to head out of town, the best part about your date will be the time you get to spend with the person you love. We rounded up 12 ideas to help you brainstorm your next date night. Keep reading for some instant inspo!
Winter Date Ideas
Bake Something Together
Baking together is great date idea because it's easy, casual, and you can do it in the comfort of your own home. Plus you get a snack out of it. Try making a complex layered cake, or stick to a simple recipe instead.
Pick a Theme
- Pink and red for Valentine's Day
- Your favorite team's colors
- Ombré
Flavor Combinations
- Lavender + lemon
- Chocolate + mint
- Vanilla + orange
Chocolate Mint Cupcakes
Ingredients:
- 1 box devil’s food cake mix
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 12-oz container fluffy white frosting
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, water, oil and eggs.
- Divide the batter among 24 cupcake liners. Bake 18 minutes. Let cool.
- Frost and enjoy!
Play In The Snow
If you've got snow in your backyard, make the most of it! Build a snowman, have a snowball fight, make snow angels. Working from home might make it harder to have a snow day but you can still have a good time on your break or after you get off. You can also make snow cream!
Go Look At Lights
We might have said goodbye to the holiday season until next December but that doesn't mean all the lights are gone! Go look for anyone who still has their Christmas lights up or check out your town's annual January light show.
Spring Date Ideas
Go To A Museum
It's been a while since we've had a reason to get dressed up, and heading to a museum is a great excuse. Make a game out of guessing the artwork's time period, or bring your sketchpads to draw your favorite pieces. Since some museums have a beautiful outdoor area or sit smack dab in the middle of town, you can go for a walk after you're done inside. Want to see a museum you can't visit in person? Try a virtual tour!
Have A Picnic
Picnics are romantic, fun, and super spring-y. We're big fans! You can pack sandwiches and water bottles or go for something fancier like cheese, fruit, and wine. So many dates feel busy but this is an activity that doesn't require a to-do list once you're there. Just enjoy being together!
Make a DIY picnic blanket:
- Cut or rip up old jeans so you have a bunch of different patches. Go for larger patches to minimize the sewing.
- Arrange the patches on the floor to plan out your blanket.
- Sew the patches together until you have a larger patch, then sew the larger patches together to form a blanket.
- Trim any loose threads but keep a raw edge around the blanket.
Sit In The Garden
As it gets warmer, we love to sit outside and bask in the sun, listen to birds, and quite literally smell the roses. Bring your favorite books and enjoy the silence or play a get-to-know you question game.
Summer Date Ideas
Take A Mini Roadtrip
Don't worry if you don't have a ton of time off to travel — just pick somewhere nearby and make a day trip out of it. You can get there at breakfast, explore all day long, and come home after dinner.
Stop Ideas:
- Grab some coffee from a popular cafe
- Check out historical sites
- Find out what the town is known for
- If your roadtrip has a lookout, stop and enjoy the view!
Watch The Sunrise
The sunrise is something you can see no matter where you live. Whether it's over the city, at the beach, or in the mountains, every setting is a different kind of beautiful that you should take advantage of. Just don't forget that Daylight Savings starts on March 13 this year!
Hike
Even if you don't live in the mountains, there's always a walk or hike you can do somewhere for a nice view (even if it's just hiking up the stairs to the roof of your building). Pick a shorter route that won't exert too much energy or spend all afternoon breaking a sweat.
Autumn Date Ideas
Go Stargazing
We love star tipping (spinning around while you look at a star, then having a flashlight shined in your eyes. You're bound to fall over). But if that's not your go-to date idea, you can just lay out a blanket and make a game out of finding all the constellations.
Make A Campfire
This date idea has lots of different things you can do once you get there. Roast s'mores, tell spooky stories, and snuggle under a blanket. You'll stay warm together and have a great time!
Campfire Veggie Sausage Packets
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 1 pound small potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 4 sausages, cut into medallions
- 1/2 cup of your favorite marinade
- salt and pepper to taste
Supplies:
- 1 airtight plastic container
- 1 roll heavy-duty aluminum foil
- canola oil spray
- metal tongs
- a campfire or a grill
- Add all the ingredients to an airtight container and shake well, coating everything in the marinade coats for between 30 minutes and 24 hours. Make sure it's refrigerated!
- Place a large sheet of foil horizontally, and then a second sheet across it vertically. Spray canola oil on the center of the vertical foil then add a quarter of the veggie and sausage mixture to the center.
- Bring the two ends of the vertical piece of foil together over the food and fold a few times to create a seal. Repeat with the two ends of the horizontal foil (the open sides will fold up as you do).
- Crimp the vertical foil’s ends together, and then fold up any flaps of foil that you need to until you have a neat little pack.
- For a grill, place the packets after the flame has been reduced to glowing coals. Turn every ten minutes with tongs for half an hour. For a campfire, place the packets at the edge of the fire and rotate and flip every five to ten minutes for a half hour.
Recreate An Activity From Your Favorite Book/Movie
Learn a ballroom dance like your favorite Disney princess, or go to a paintball course like 10 Things I Hate About You. You can also take a trip to the movie filming location that's nearest to you.
Which date idea are you excited to try out? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more date ideas.
