12 Bookstores To Add To Your Bucket List In 2023
Bookstores are like toy stores for literary lovers. When I was in high school, my sister used to give me time limits on how long I could spend in a bookstore because I could (and still can) peruse the aisles for hours. Literally. The idea that my next great read is only a shelf away is too strong to ignore!
Not only do bookstores contain hundreds of different worlds to dive into, but they also are beautiful in and of themselves. They have amazing architecture, and if you pull a Belle every time you cross the threshold of one of these magical locations (ie: take your time walking the shelves, taking note of every shelf ladder, or dancing around the store), then you have to check out these bucket list bookstores around the U.S.
The Strand
The Strand is definitely one of our New York City bucket list recommendations. When Ben Bass founded the bookstore in 1927, he wanted to create a place where book lovers could come together. The bookstore is the only survivor of Book Row from the ‘20s, and today it carries more than 2.5 million different books (which adds up to 18 miles of books, according to their slogan). Stop in for the latest titles, rare books, or to see your favorite authors live!
Book Moon Books
This new & used bookstore is located in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on lands traditionally owned by the Pocomtuc people, and owners Kelly Link & Gavin J. Grant want to pay respects to these Elders. The one-floor bookshop has a variety of genres and titles for readers of all kinds — plus a few chocolate bars.
Black Pearl Bookstore
Austin, TX’s Black Pearl Bookstore is intent on serving a community of cultural, generational, and socio-economic diversity. Inspired by the strength and hope represented by black pearls, they’re promoting cultural awareness. They also have a nonprofit literacy program called Put It In A Book!
Birchbark Books
This tiny independent bookstore wants to inspire real conversations between book lovers. Count us in! They nourish and build a community based on books, and serve as a locus for Indigirati, literate Indigenous people who have survived on this continent over half a millennium.
Eye See Me
Eye See Me’s mission is to provide both schools and individuals with stories that promote positive images of African American culture. Not only do these positive images help literacy rates among Black children, but it also decreases the negative stereotypes among non-African American kids, too. It’s the only children’s bookstore that promotes these positive images and advocates for Academic Excellence at the same time.
The Ripped Bodice
This independent bookstore is all about romantic fiction…so we’ll see you there ;). Sisters Leah and Bea keep the store full of a variety of subgenres within romance, and also have projects like The Ripped Bodice State of Racial Diversity in Romance Report and the Read, Romance, Repeatsubscription box.
Wing Luke Museum
As the only pan-Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander museum in America, the Wing Luke Museum’s mission is to connect everyone to Asian Pacific American art and culture while advancing racial equity.
Femme Fire Books
If you’re in Jacksonville, FL, check out this bookstore’s diverse range of books, authors, and genres. All of their titles celebrate diversity in reading — and the bookstore is a celebration of reading in general.
Blue Bicycle
Next time you’re in Charleston, SC, check out this locally-owned bookstore. Not only do they have a variety of titles and genres to pick from, but they also offer all kinds of events, from the YALLFest young adult book festival to writing camp to staff readings. Whether you’re looking for military history, fiction, or classics, you’ll find something you love here.
The Last Bookstore LA
The Last Bookstore isn’t the actual last bookstore, of course, even as physical bookstores continue to give way to e-books and Amazon. Stop in to buy, sell, or trade, and check out over 250,000 books (plus tens of thousands of vinyl records and graphic novels) while you’re at it.
RJ Julia
RJ Julia opened in Madison, CT 30 years ago as a place where words matter. In addition to their 300 annual events, they also are dedicated to making sure everyone ends up with the book that they need, whether you’re looking for discovery or just need a quiet moment alone.
Faulkner House Books
In New Orleans’ French Quarter, Faulkner House Books was founded in 1988 by attorney Joseph J. DeSalvo Jr. and his wife Rosemary James as a place for fine literature, making it a great place for all kinds of book collectors.
Lead image via Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!