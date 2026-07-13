Considering I have been a fan of Drew Starkey since the moment he stepped onscreen in the first episode of Outer Banks, I'm more than thrilled that the world is finally paying attention to how talented he is. Before the actor, who's originally from North Carolina, returns for one final season of Netflix's hit teen drama, he's joining Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV's Lucky. And she didn't want anyone else.

"Hot topic," she laughs in our exclusive clip from the new series. "It was imperative to me that we got Drew Starkey."

Keep reading for everything the Lucky cast had to say about star Drew Starkey. And check out the show on Apple TV July 15!

The 'Lucky' cast really loves Drew Starkey. Your browser does not support the video tag. "He's so charismatic, just the charisma oozes through," Mo says. While other cast members like Timothy Olyphant and Annette Bening add that he's a "pro" and he's "truly a joy," Anya explains the reason he was perfect for the role of Cary. "Drew had this genuine care that came through whilst also feeling like he could be a little dangerous," she adds. "I think he did a fantastic job." I think he also toes that line as Outer Banks' Rafe Cameron (even if Rafe leans more toward dangerous than caring).

And Anya Taylor-Joy spills behind-the-secrets from filming the show. The new show follows the titular character of Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy), who finds herself unexpectedly returning to a life of crime. And it required a lot of nights in Caesers Palace in Las Vegas. "Well, what's interesting about Lucky is because she's not a superhero, I thought it would be most interesting if it really always feels like she's just scraping by," she told Brit + Co in our exclusive interview for the show. "We started by shooting all nights in Las Vegas in Caesars Palace from 11:00 PM to 11:00 AM just running through that casino, and by the end of that, I was like, 'Right, this is our show, it's never gonna let up. This is what it is.' And we have the most incredible cast and crew, and yeah, it was just a blast."

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