The Real Ages Of The ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Will Shock You
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's one thing that unites all teen TV shows, it's consistently casting people who are way too old to play high schoolers. Riverdale, One Tree Hill, and even Stranger Things have all fallen victim to this trend, boasting a lineup of beefy, chiseled actors who are supposed to be 15 years old. And Outer Banks is no exception.
OBX season 4 part 2 drops on Netflix November 7, and if you're like me, you're going down every rabbit hole to find out as much as possible about your favorite Pogues, which is why I scoured the internet to figure out the actors' ages — and how they compare to their character ages (including the cast member that's almost TWICE their character's age). Keep reading for the full scoop!
The 'Outer Banks' Cast Ages Vs. Their Characters
Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
Sarah Cameron is 19 years old in Outer Banks season 4, while Madelyn Cline turns 27 on December 21.
Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank (or is it JJ Groff now?)
JJ Maybank is around 19 years old when Wes Genrette asks the Pogues to find Blackbeard's treasure. Actor Rudy Pankow is 26.
Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge
While fearless leader John B. Routledge is also around 19, Chase Stokes is actually 32 years old. That makes him 13 years older than John B.!
Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera
In Outer Banks season 4 Kie Carrera's 19 years old. In real life, Madison Bailey is 25.
Carlacia Grant as Cleo Anderson
Cleo Anderson seems to be around the same age as the rest of the Pogues, which would make her 19. Actress Carlacia Grant is 33 years old.
Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward
Pope Heyward is in the same grade as JJ, Kie, and John B., which would mean he's also 19 during Outer Banks season 4. Jonathan Daviss turned 24 in February.
Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron
Rafe Cameron started the series at 19, which would make him 22 now. Drew Starkey just turned 31 on November 4. (Happy late birthday Drew!)
Austin North as Topper Thornton
Topper Thornton is probably 19 years old in OBX 4, while Austin North is 28 in real life.
