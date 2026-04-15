When I showed up to CinemaCon, I knew that I'd see some of my favorite celebs promoting their upcoming movies. After all, this is a major year with Dune: Part 3, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey. But I didn't expect director Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa to introduce the first 7 minutes of Dune: Part 3 for everyone in attendance.

Anyone who loves Dune knows that the movies have incredible world building, compelling characters, and action that keeps you locked in from start to finish. Not to mention the beautiful visuals. And I can promise you that the first seven minutes of Dune 3 are no different. Enough from me: let's just get into the scene, shall we?

Keep reading for a breakdown of the first 7 minutes of Dune: Part 3 before it hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Part 3 opens with a fleet of ships flying through a rainy gray day. When we pan inside, we see Fremen soldiers gearing up for battle — including Javier Bardem's character Stilgar. When the men run outside for battle, they're more than a little distracted by the fact it's raining (remember, Arakkis is a desert planet so this is probably the first time they've seen rain). They're immediately attacked by laser guns, but they're carrying very important cargo and are determined to get across what I've been mentally referring to as No Man's Land. I'll admit that I'm not sure what's actually inside the packages they're carrying, but it could be anything from weapons to communication devices.

It's clear in the first few minutes of the footage that this movie will continue to build on the previous two's strengths. It's well-paced, and it takes its time showing you the characters, their environment, and the stakes of the situation. I'm a huge fan of good pacing (duh) because I fully believe that when you take your time with characters, the emotional payoff is what more rewarding in the end. And like the rest of the films, the scale is phenomenal. I literally had to remind myself to blink because I was so zoned in on what was happening. The footage ended with a brand new teaser showing of Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, and more characters. I'm also really interested in the decomposition of Chani and Paul's relationship — there's a moment where Chani is asking him (in a voiceover) how it feels to be human, and Zendaya's voice is so high pitched and strained that I literally had no clue it was her talking until they showed her face. Okay actress!!

Overall, it's no surprise that everyone loved the Dune: Part 3 footage. Denis also revealed that while he made the first two movies for himself, he made the third (which is more of a thriller than a coming-of-age drama or a romance and war epic) for the fans.

What are you most excited to see in Dune: Part 3? Let us know on Facebook and follow along for more updates.