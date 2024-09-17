Who Has The Best PSL? Spoiler Alert: It’s Not Starbucks
After 2 hours worth of coffee runs, approximately 47 minutes of suffering an intense sugar rush, and a spout of indigestion I’ll certainly be regretting later, I’ve found the best PSL— and it's likely not what you think.
Pumpkin spice season started excruciatingly early this year, with chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Krispy Kreme popping out with their fall menus starting August 12. Now that fall is finally setting in in my neck of the woods, I don’t feel entirely out of character ordering a PSL. Hence, a taste test was born.
I traveled to four of the most popular coffee chains that got ahead of the PSL game this season: Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and Dutch Bros. Not only did I set out to find the best-tasting PSL (though taste is a huge factor), I also wanted to see how they measured up in terms of price. Coffee is not always cheap these days! Scroll on to discover the best PSL you can order, according to my taste test.
Starbucks
Order: Tall hot PSL
Cost: $5.75
If there’s one thing I can count on from a Starbucks PSL, it’s comfort. Maybe it’s the nostalgia in me, but that first sip is always soothing. Starbucks’ classic PSL is perfectly sweet, but there’s not a ton of spice. I do really enjoy how creamy the pumpkin spice flavor is – likely because they use a thick pumpkin sauce as opposed to a syrup.
I ordered a hot PSL in a tall size for my taste test (because I knew my stomach couldn’t, well, stomach three more standard-sized PSLs), though I wished I had requested a grande. Larger sizes at Starbucks are crafted with more espresso, so I didn’t get a ton of coffee notes from the tall swig that only had one shot. After a solid 5-minute sip session, I have to grant Starbucks’ PSL 3.5/5 stars. The lack of a caffeinated coffee punch and a wild abundance of orange (the drink’s color is quite jarring) left me no choice but to knock off some points.
Dunkin’
Order: Small hot PSL
Cost: $5.19
Dunkin’s PSL is definitely worth skipping. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m a Dunkin’ girly through and through (their Dunkalatte is bangin’), but upon first sip of their PSL, I gagged – I can’t lie. Their PSL is way too sweet and literally just tastes like syrup. Transparently, I tasted a lot more vanilla than pumpkin flavor (and a hint of candle fragrance), which was disappointing, given the drink is literally called Pumpkin Spice Latte.
I felt like I needed to take a big breath and touch grass after drinking it. To top it off, the little espresso I detected the drink tasted very bitter and burnt. For the money I spent, I can definitively say it’s not worth it. It’s gonna be 1/5 stars for me, thanks!
Dutch Bros
Order: Small hot PSL
Cost: $4.85
Next on my taste test was Dutch Bros. I don’t often make a beeline to this coffee chain, but I was pretty loyal to them in college (for the Cocomo alone), so my hopes were fairly high. I ordered a small hot PSL – and it was definitely pumpkiny. Concerningly pumpkiny, even. Their pumpkin flavor read more savory than sweet in my opinion, which I think could offer a fun and refreshing sip when you’re tired of downing super-sweet drinks.
At this point in the taste test, I was tweaking hard from all the sugar and caffeine I had consumed, but the depth of flavor with Dutch Bros’ PSL ultimately impressed me. The best part was I wasn’t missing out on the espresso at all! The espresso was extremely prevalent even in the small-sized drink. I’m not sure I would order it again since my nearest Dutch Bros is 20 minutes from home, but it certainly earned my stamp of approval. That’s a 4/5 star rating for you, Dutch.
Krispy Kreme
Order: Small hot PSL
Cost: $2.59I fear that Krispy Kreme is a true underdog when it comes to breakfast and coffee, especially their PSL. Krispy Kreme’s PSL tasted scarily similar to Starbucks, though it wasn’t as devilishly sweet. After sipping on it, I can confidently say I absolutely prefer this less-sweet version. I was honestly so shocked at how good it was – I sat in my car with my jaw dropped for a good moment. For only $2.59, I felt it was too good to be true. The drink was hot, fresh, and flavorful, and the low price made it all the better. Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin flavoring wasn’t extremely in my face, though I still got the pumpkiny effect that’s perfect for the season. If you’re a ride-or-die Starbucks fan, you need to make your way to Krispy Kreme. Trust me. I’m granting it 4.5/5 stars – and we have a winner, baby!
