9 Wardrobe Essentials Under $40 I’m Adding To My Cart This Prime Day
As a shopping writer, I practically live on Amazon. And with Prime Day coming up (July 16-17), I'm spending hours upon hours scouring the very best deals to take advantage of this go-around. I'm also an avid shopper, so I'm totally locked in when it comes to clothes and accessories to add to my closet. This year, I'm searching for basic tank tops and handy bags that can go with any outfit! Luckily, Amazon has a ton of early Prime Day deals on fashion finds – especiallywardrobe staples – that'll keep your looks reliably fresh. Scroll on for the 9 best early Prime Day fashion deals I've found thus far!
Amazon
Reoria Butsmooth Square Neck Going Out Crop Top
$13, was $29
I always find myself shopping for going out tops on Amazon, mostly because they have endless options from frilly tank tops to more sophisticated button-up shirts. I am obsessed with this fairly basic one because I can wear it with practically anything! It'll look chic with jeans and skirts alike. Though it's pretty no-frills, it does give a good amount of personality with its trendy square neckline and cropped length. Plus, it's currently 53% off ahead of Prime Day!
Amazon
Lomon Boxer Shorts
$16, was $18
I am heavily riding the boxer shorts trend, and this red and white gingham pair is just perfect. They're made of 100% cotton, so they're definitely gonna be breathable enough for the hot summer. The elastic waistband makes 'em even more comfortable, plus it keeps the shorts in place when leaving the house. I also think the little brand tag at the front is a cute touch! The best part is you can snag these in 20 other colors!
Amazon
Bagsmart Puffer Tote Bag
$26, was $40
If you're a gal on the go (like me) you know just how important it is to have a reliable tote bag to carry around gym essentials, work items, and sleepover necessities. This puffy design can handle up to 24 liters of goodies, no matter what you're hauling! Plus, the 8 pockets make it easy to stow away smaller things like headphones, pens, lip gloss, and more. The nylon material it's made of is easy to clean when wash time comes around!
Amazon
Feisdy Retro Square Sunglasses
$13, was $16
Statement sunnies like these green frames are an absolute must-have in my wardrobe. When my outfit is lacking that it-factor, I can slide a pair on and immediately give my look a stylish boost. Plus, any eye-catching color like this is gonna get me compliments when I go out, which is always a nice added bonus. For just $13, I just can't pass these Amazon sunglasses up this Prime Day!
Amazon
Haifago Platform Sandals
$21, was $25
These platform sandals are low-key giving Crocs dupe, and I am fully invested. They're made of the same lightweight and waterproof EVA material, except shaped into some really cute buckled slides. I'm definitely eyeing this all-black colorway since they have the potential to match any and every 'fit, but they're shoppable in literally 32 other colors to suit your personal style.
Amazon
Telena Small Sling Bag
$19, was $24
Sometimes I need a small bag that's an ideal size for events like concerts and ball games – and this one is it! It's the perfect size for fitting just my phone, wallet, sunglasses, and lip gloss. What more could a girl need, really? The strap is adjustable based on your desired fit, plus I enjoy that it's fairly plain in color to match most of my outfits without being distracting. You can find it in endless colorways for 23% off ahead of Prime Day!
Amazon
Caracilia Workout Romper
$37, was $43
These lil' active rompers are everywhere on my TikTok scroll and of course, IRL at walking trails and farmer's markets. I have truly been influenced to buy one not onlybecause they're super trendy, but because this particular style is on a nice sale! This one piece is 75% nylon and 25% spandex, so there's some favorable stretch to the fit. While the top is fitted, the bottoms are more free-flowing (with a high-coverage liner) for breathability and comfort.
Amazon
Dream Pairs Foldable Flats
$23, was $27
I haven't been more ready to commit to ballet flats until I saw this comfy $23 style. I like my shoes to have a bit more oomph in terms of practicality, so I really enjoy that these are fitted with a substantial treaded sole! That way, I know for sure they'll stand up to all my impromptu city walks and dinner outings. These shoes are also foldable (so cool, right?!) , so they can easily be packed into a small bag for commuting. Of course, they flaunt a feminine bow at the toes – a true signature mark of the other cutest flats on the market like Rothy's.
Amazon
Afkomst Crossbody Bag
$18, was $24
I bet no one would ever guess this bag is under $20. It's just that smooth, sturdy, and chic! It's crafted from vintage faux leather and bronze hardware to deliver that boho-esque lived-in look. The silhouette is also fairly basic, so it won't distract from any outfit. You can find it in 18 other colors like black, orange, and blue to match your vibe!
