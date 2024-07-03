6 Sturdy Amazon Tote Bags To Carry Your Everyday Essentials
The tote bag has been a style staple for generations, and it's not going anywhere. You can use tote bags to pack a big picnic, hit the beach, go to work, or prep for a yogaclass... the list is endless. I personally have too many tote bags to count, but I am always looking to add to my collection. There's no better place to shop for totes than Amazon, and I found 6 handy bags that'll be able to handle your everyday essentials while still looking super cute!
Lhmtqvk Corduroy Tote Bag
This classic tote bag design comes in so many different patterns. It's perfect as a reusable grocery bag, but still has inner pockets for your phone, keys and wallet. I would easily get five of these bad boys, because they are only $10!
WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag
This corduroy tote bag is durable and spacious to fit anything you may need. I love the front pocket design that allows you to quickly throw your phone or a small book in. Bonus – the zipper ensures nothing gets misplaced or slips out, and you can keep everything snug inside the bag. You can buy this tote bag in 11 colors for $16.
Valleycomfy Vintage Casual Corduroy Tote Bag
In comparison to other tote bags, I love this one with structure. This square-shaped vintage tote is very versatile. You can bring it to the beach, to work, or to run errands. The added messenger bag strap also allows for the convenience of slinging it over your shoulder! Make this your go-to summer bag for $17.
Homespon Large Canvas Tote Bag
Pockets for days! I love when everything has a specific spot in my tote bag. This tote would be perfect as a carry-on or even a school bag. The external pockets give you easy access to the items you need more frequently, and its only $20!
Barsine Large Tote Bag
This is the best everyday bag I have seen in a while! The inside of this tote bag is an organized dream, with plenty of room for all your essentials like pens, makeup tubes, and more! You can find this bag in 8 two-toned colorways for $28.
Bag Wizard Laptop Tote Bag
I am obsessed with the leather-canvas material on this tote. It can be dressed up or down depending on what you're up to. This tote bag design gives you a lot of space on both the inside and the outside, thanks to the additional pockets. You can shop this bag in 7 different color options for $31.
