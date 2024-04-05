What Your Fave Celebrities Are Wearing From Free People
Copyingcelebrity stylecan feel really out of reach. A lot of times, what the Taylor Swifts and Hailey Biebers of the world are wearing is cute, but simply out of the budget, and we have to go hunting for dupes! But not with Free People! Many of our fave “It” girls share the same love we have for the Free Peoplebrand, and have been spotted donning their pieces everywhere from grocery trips to the ‘gram.
We’ve got the inside scoop on what exactly our fave celebs are wearing from Free People. Scroll to steal their looks for the low!
Love Letter Cami
As seen on Taylor Swift
We're constantly taking notes on Taylor Swift's style, and our list begins with this adorable tank top that Tay was spotted wearing in a pic alongside Geraldine Viswanathan! This super-stretchy top also comes in a darker gray, blue, white, black, and brown and sizes XS-XL for $38.
Photo by Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal
We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit
As seen on Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson looked so amazing in this Free People denim jumpsuit she wore on her show in January 2024! This one-piece is made from a stretchy material that fits like a glove, but still moves with you comfortably. The snatched waistline and flared legs flatter your figure even more! This versatile (and verycowgirl-core) Free People pick is also available in black, white, brown, red, and a few other denim washes in sizes XS-XL for $158.
Good Karma Onesie
As seen on Hilary Duff
We admire Hilary Duff's street style because it's super relaxed, but still has a touch of her personality. This bold onesie from Free People's Movement line that Hilary was spotted wearing is the perfect foundation for a casual atheleisure 'fit. It's made from a thicker ribbed material that hugs your bod in all the right places, even if you're breaking a sweat at the gym. It's equally appropriate for weekend festivities, like hitting the farmer's market or grabbing brunch with the gals.
The Good Karma Onesie is shoppable in 10 other colors and sizes XS-XL for $98.
Image via @haileybieber on Instagram
Three Day Weekend Tank
As seen on Hailey Bieber
In true clean girl fashion, Hailey Bieber likes to keep things simple. Case in point is this lightweight Free People tank she was seen wearing to promote her eyewear collection with Vogue Eyewear in 2023! Though it's no longer available in the spicy red color she sported, the Three Day Weekend Tank is still a great staple piece to add to your wardrobe. It can be layered among other pieces you already have, or worn on its own for hotter days. It's now available in pink, gray, or black in sizes XS-XL for $20!
Karina Sweater Set
As seen on Selena Gomez
We're happy to report that Selena Gomez is a fellow comfy gal like us (we've been eyeing the We The Free Old West Slouchy Jeans ever since she wore them)! She was seen sporting the Karina Sweater Set while posing with a fan, and this pick is definitely something we could live in year-round. This matching set pairs an oversized long-sleeve top with high-waisted, wide-leg bottoms for a seamless duo that can be easily worn separate, too. You can snag it in 4 other colors in sizes XS-XL for $108 right now.
Sailor Mini Dress
As seen on Ashley Benson
Actress Ashley Benson was rockin' this mini dress earlier this year, and it's been living rent-free in our minds since it's so adorable! The Sailor Mini Dress flaunts a babydoll-inspired fit with striped stitching details and a darling open back that ties with a bow. Ashley styled it with some black loafers and black sunnies to brave some warm weather, but this can also be styled easily with sandals or boots, too. This pick comes in this black color or a light yellow shade in sizes XS-XL and costs just $70.
Image via @brielarson on Instagram
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi Dress
As seen on Brie Larson
Brie Larson's Instagram account is everything to us. She flaunted this Free People dress on her feed in the cutest way possible, posing outside with some strappy striped ballet flats on her feet. Talk about total outfit inspo! The drop-waist and flowy midi skirt on this strapless Free People tube dress give it a wonderful, whimsical feel for summertime. The Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi Dress comes in 4 other fun colors and sizes XS-XL for $78.
Hit The Slopes Printed Pullover
As seen on Lucy Hale
Actress Lucy Hale has been spotted in Free People numerous times, and often, what she's wearing is uber-comfy. This pullover is no exception, and it looks like the ultimate piece for a lazy day! The Hit The Slopes Printed Pullover is fully fleeced, with a quarter buttoned neckline and a convenient side pocket that zips up. We are obsessing over this unqiye tie-dye colorway (the shade Lucy originally wore – a cool blue-green – is sold out), but it also comes in a few different floral and color blocked designs. Shop it in sizes XS-XL for $168.
Image via @whitneyeveport on Instagram
We The Free Ryder Sport Vegan Moto Jacket
As seen on Whitney Port
Whitney Port's ensemble of a basic tee + classic jeans + Adidas sneakers is screaming cool girl! She topped off her 'fit with this vegan leather moto jacket from Free People to add a layer of sportiness, and it's so cute. The jacket is made for a slouchy fit and features color-blocked details for eye-catching effect!
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
As seen on Sienna Miller
Actress Sienna Miller was spotted out for a stroll earlier this year with her family, wearing these Free People barrel jeans. Though divisive, barrel jeans are the comfiest jeans of all with wide, breezy legs and a loose-fitting waistline. These mid-rise bottoms are shoppable in 13 different colors and sizes 24-33. Snag a pair for $98!
Easy Street Tunic
As seen on Jessica Alba
For a celeb-inspired piece that you can wear literally every day (it's so cozy, you won't want to take it off), take notes from none other than Jessica Alba! She was seen out and about while donning this tunic top in black, but it also comes in white, cream, blue, green, and marigold. The fabric is lightly ribbed for a soft touch on the skin. This wear-everywhere top comes in sizes XS-XL for $128!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
