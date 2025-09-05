This Easy Vegan Salad Recipe Makes Plant-Based Cooking Earth-Friendly And Fun

No matter the time of year, it's important to reflect on the habits that impact our planet. We know that aiming towards a plant-based diet has a positive effect on Earth, reducing carbon footprints and in turn, diminishing climate change that threatens our livelihood as time passes. Though the 2°F increase in Earth's average surface temperature may seem minuscule, its effects shape the weather patterns we experience, change plant and animal habitats, and impact our health.

Because the effects of climate change are so holistic, any effort we can make as individuals to reverse or slow it are beneficial to us as individuals, and our communities at large. We spoke with vegan food blogger, Hannah Sunderani of Two Spoons, about easy changes you can make toward a vegan lifestyle that help our planet, professional vegan cooking tips, and a fantastically Earth-friendly salad recipe.

B+C: How does a vegan diet impact the environment? Ella Olsson / PEXELS Hannah: A vegan diet has tremendous benefits on the environment, from saving water, to improving the scale of deforestation, benefiting wildlife and our oceans. I think Jack Monroe puts it perfectly: "one person eating vegan just one day per week saves approximately 40 lbs of grain (which could feed hungry populations around the world), 1100 gallons of water, 30 square feet of forest, and one animal. To put that into context, 1100 gallons is equivalent to almost 4 months' worth of showers… saved in just one day, by one person." Now, think of the impact that would make if we went vegan every day! I think it's single handedly the best thing you could do for the environment.

B+C: What are some easy ways that we can go vegan? Pixabay / PEXELS Hannah: Going vegan is actually a lot easier than you think! In fact, a lot of your favorite dishes and ingredients might already be "accidentally" vegan! Take dark chocolate for example – chocolate that is 70% cocoa or higher is actually vegan, since there's no dairy! Changing from milk chocolate to dark chocolate as an indulgent evening treat is a simple swap that doesn't really impact your life, but can impact the planet. Another tip that I always give to beginners is to search for your favorite dishes, veganized! Take "Bolognese sauce" for example and add "vegan" to your Google search – you'll be surprised how easy it is to enjoy this veganized simple staple without compromising on taste! I like to swap the beef in traditional Bolognese for lentils. My Lentil Bolognese Sauce is an easy 30-minute meal that my family loves!

B+C: What are the best easy meals for beginner vegans? Two Spoons Hannah: In addition to my vegan Bolognese, I love making my Vegan Alfredo Sauce for dinner because it's a quick last-minute recipe that pulls together and is so creamy and wholesome. A family favorite for sure! Indian dishes are also really delicious and often already "accidentally" vegan. My Cauliflower Chickpea Curry is packed with wholesome veggies, it's filling and beautifully spiced! It's popular with vegans and non-vegans alike.

B+C: Sometimes when people hear "vegan salad," they picture a super bland, bare-bones salad. Tips on making a vegan salad good? Gilly Topicha / PEXELS Hannah: Oh my goodness! I always find this a hilarious comment, because salads can be so colorful and wholesome! I actually have an episode on Vegan Afternoon with Two Spoons for Vegan Protein-Packed Salads that are full of flavor, color and crunch! My Moroccan Carrot and Chickpea Salad for example has chickpeas, quinoa and almonds for protein, with a delicious Moroccan-spiced balsamic vinaigrette that trumps any balsamic dressing you've tried. In fact, I'd take a bet that vegans make better salads than most people, because we know how to work with vegetables!

B+C: Any tips on making the most flavorful tofu? Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS Hannah: Absolutely! I like to call tofu the chicken of the plant world – it's so versatile, and it's all about how you flavor it. Tofu can be used in so many ways, from tofu scramble (like scrambled eggs), to chicken fingers. It can be thrown into curries, used in vegan cheeses, cream sauces, and it can even be used to make dessert! Don't believe me? Try my Mousse au Chocolate, made with tofu. I'll give you the best and easiest tip of all – add salt, pepper, and corn starch or arrowroot powder to your tofu, then roast it until golden. My recipe for Crispy Baked Tofu never disappoints! It's salty and crispy, and it's a fan with my one-year-old son, my husband, and even my mother-in-law who was a huge tofu skeptic!

Ingredients for Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu Two Spoons For the Baked Lemon Tofu Bits: 1 block extra-firm tofu

2 inch piece fresh ginger peeled and finely chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

zest of 1 lemon

2 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp white miso

1 tsp agave

1/4 tsp dried dill

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper For the Lemon Vinaigrette: 1/4 cup lemon juice

1 green onion with the white and light green parts, finely chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp dried dill

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper For the Spring Salad: 4 cups spring greens

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

2 radishes, very thinly sliced

1 avocado peeled, pitted, and sliced

1 cup cooked edamame or peas

1/4 cup fresh mint tightly packed and chopped

How To Make Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu Two Spoons Make the Baked Lemon Tofu Bits: Preheat oven to 375F° (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Press the Tofu: Drain and rinse the tofu block and wrap in a clean kitchen towel. Set the tofu block on the countertop and place a large cutting board securely on top, followed by a heavy cast-iron skillet or heavy pot. Let the weight of the pot press the excess water out of the tofu for 15 minutes. In a medium bowl, add the ginger, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, miso, agave, dill, salt, and pepper. Whisk together. Bake the Tofu: Using your hands, break apart the tofu into small, rough chunks directly over the bowl and toss in the sauce to combine.Spread the tofu mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the tofu is golden and crispy. Stir after the 20-minute mark for a more even bake. Remove from the oven and set aside. Meanwhile, make the Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing: In a small bowl, combine the apple cider vinegar, green onion, olive oil, mustard, dill, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine. Assemble the Spring Salad: In a large salad bowl or serving platter, arrange the spring greens, sprinkle with the quinoa and tofu bits, and decorate with the radish, avocado, edamame, and mint. Drizzle with the Lemon Vinaigrette and toss. (Alternatively, you can serve the vinaigrette on the side.)

