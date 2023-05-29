Cody Rigsby's Bringing "Big Salad Energy" To Give You A Healthy Boost With This Bowl Of Greens
It's time to say buh-bye to sad salads. You know the type – oftentimes delivered to you in a *puny* bowl with a simple (and a little embarrassing) mix of lettuce, carrots... and *maybe* one tomato slice. And don't even start thinking about the tiny cup of dressing that comes on the side, the one with never enough contents to satisfy the ideal salad-to-dressing ratio. Little Leaf Farms is all for leaving depressing salads in the dust by channeling "big salad energy" as May is National Salad Month, and we all deserve better salads.
Little Leaf teamed up with creator and Peloton star, Cody Rigsby, to craft a big ol' bowl of greens that's stuffed with beneficial veggies, chicken, and an ever-generous amount of ranch dressing – all working together to fuel you and fill you up. Check out the salad recipe below that'll leave you craving more and more big salad energy.
Ingredients
Embracing big salad energy doesn't necessarily mean you have to pull out all the stops. In terms of ingredients, sometimes less is more. This crunchy dish is proof – you only really need three different veggies, some chicken (whether it's breaded, grilled, fried, or baked, it'll be yummy), and a *healthy* dose of ranch dressing. The best part about this big salad recipe is it's highly adaptable, so if you'd rather opt for bell peppers in lieu of celery, or broccoli instead of carrots, you do you, boo. Just make sure you go big or go home!
- 1 8oz package of Little Leaf Farms Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce
- 1 12oz package of cherry tomatoes
- 2 large carrots, cut to your liking
- 2 stalks of celery, cut to your liking
- 2 chicken cutlets, prepared to your liking
- 1-2 cups of croutons
- A generous drizzle of any ranch and hot sauce to taste
Instructions
- After prepping your veggies and chicken, toss them into a large bowl, and mix.
- Add the croutons and salad dressing to the bowl, and toss.
- Enjoy your meal with some real big salad energy!
Header image via Little Leaf Farms
