12 Easy Spring Dinners To Refresh Your Meal Plan

Easy Spring Dinner Recipes
Crowded Kitchen
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 27, 2025
Looking to refresh your dinner routine with meals that are light, flavorful, and effortless to make? Well, consider your search over. These 12 quick and easy dinner recipes can help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time soaking up the season – all while still being delicious and flavorful. From one-pot meals to fresh salads, these dinner ideas make cheffing something up a total breeze.

Scroll on for our 12 favorite easy spring dinners to make this season!

Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu

Two Spoons

Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu

Bulked up with plenty of protein-rich tofu and edamame, this is one hearty spring salad you just have to make to believe. Whether you set it out as a starter or make it the main course, it'll look absolutely stunning on you table. (via Two Spoons for Brit + Co)

Sheet-Pan Lemon Chicken, Squash, & Green Beans

Brit + Co

Sheet-Pan Lemon Chicken, Squash, & Green Beans

Sheet pan recipes will always have our heart, including this extremely painless medley of lemon chicken, squash, and green beans! You could also easily make any iteration of this easy spring dinner by swapping out different proteins, veggies, and seasonings. (via Brit + Co)

Mango Curry Shrimp

Brit + Co

Mango Curry Shrimp

The mango in this curry dish makes it all the more fresh and spring-worthy. You'll forget all about your fave takeout spot once you whip this up! (via Brit + Co)

Chicken Salad Keto Lettuce Wraps

Brittany Griffin

Chicken Salad Keto Lettuce Wraps

These refreshing lettuce wrap are filled with a creamy blue cheese-infused chicken salad alongside some walnuts and raspberries, making them a great healthy (and no-cook!) option to keep on deck this spring. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

10-Minute Chickpea Salad

Live Eat Learn

10-Minute Chickpea Salad

In the vein of more no-cook meals, this colorful chickpea salad comes together in a mere 10 minutes – eat it solo, pack it into some tortillas – how ever you eat it, you'll be able to chow down super quick and feel satisfied. (via Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)

Sweet Potato Fritters with Dill Yogurt Sauce

The Original Dish

Sweet Potato Fritters with Dill Yogurt Sauce

Dill is one of our go-to spring flavors, and these yummy sweet potato fritters work it in wonderfully. An easy, homemade yogurt sauce is used to top each fritter with the vibrant tastes of both lemon and dill! Oh, so fresh! (via The Original Dish)

Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon

Pink Owl Kitchen

Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon

This pan-seared salmon is met with a glorious mix of creamy garlic sauce, spinach, and tomatoes for a flavorful, yet healthy touch. Plus, it's all made in one pan, so there's practically no cleanup time. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Vegan Lemon Pasta

Crowded Kitchen

Vegan Lemon Pasta

Packed with lemon, peas, and herbs, this pasta dish truly screams 'springtime.' It's also a great vegan fare to prep if you're hosting a dinner party for pals of all different diets. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Apple Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Lemon

The Real Food Dietitians

Apple Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Lemon

Any time you can combine veggies and fruits, something so delicious comes to light. Case in point: this beautiful salad that's ideal for spring dinners! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Mushroom & Peas Risotto

Feel Good Foodie

Mushroom & Peas Risotto

Risotto is way easier to make than you think – in fact, this recipe simplifies the process with a quick method to cooking it, so you're not hovering over the stove for nearly an hour waiting to eat! Plus, it packs in a beneficial amount of veggies, thanks to the addition of mushrooms and peas. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Air Fryer Gochujang Chicken

Takes Two Eggs

Air Fryer Gochujang Chicken

Air fryer meals are great for spring dinners because it means you simply don't have to fire up the oven and drench your home in more heat! This easy recipe leverages chicken thighs, smothering them in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce that's loaded with unique flavors. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Hummus Crunch Salad with Crispy Za\u2019atar Quinoa

Rachel Mansfield

Hummus Crunch Salad with Crispy Za’atar Quinoa

Ooh, this one looks too good. Undoubtedly inspired by the Mediterranean diet, this salad is not your ordinary salad. It's stacked with a crunchy topping that truly makes every bite enjoyable, plus some chickpeas and a homemade hummus dressing for added protein! (via Rachel Mansfield)

