12 Easy Spring Dinners To Refresh Your Meal Plan
Scroll on for our 12 favorite easy spring dinners to make this season!
Two Spoons
Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu
Bulked up with plenty of protein-rich tofu and edamame, this is one hearty spring salad you just have to make to believe. Whether you set it out as a starter or make it the main course, it'll look absolutely stunning on you table. (via Two Spoons for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Sheet-Pan Lemon Chicken, Squash, & Green Beans
Sheet pan recipes will always have our heart, including this extremely painless medley of lemon chicken, squash, and green beans! You could also easily make any iteration of this easy spring dinner by swapping out different proteins, veggies, and seasonings. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Mango Curry Shrimp
The mango in this curry dish makes it all the more fresh and spring-worthy. You'll forget all about your fave takeout spot once you whip this up! (via Brit + Co)
Brittany Griffin
Chicken Salad Keto Lettuce Wraps
These refreshing lettuce wrap are filled with a creamy blue cheese-infused chicken salad alongside some walnuts and raspberries, making them a great healthy (and no-cook!) option to keep on deck this spring. (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)
Live Eat Learn
10-Minute Chickpea Salad
In the vein of more no-cook meals, this colorful chickpea salad comes together in a mere 10 minutes – eat it solo, pack it into some tortillas – how ever you eat it, you'll be able to chow down super quick and feel satisfied. (via Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)
The Original Dish
Sweet Potato Fritters with Dill Yogurt Sauce
Dill is one of our go-to spring flavors, and these yummy sweet potato fritters work it in wonderfully. An easy, homemade yogurt sauce is used to top each fritter with the vibrant tastes of both lemon and dill! Oh, so fresh! (via The Original Dish)
Pink Owl Kitchen
Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon
This pan-seared salmon is met with a glorious mix of creamy garlic sauce, spinach, and tomatoes for a flavorful, yet healthy touch. Plus, it's all made in one pan, so there's practically no cleanup time. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Lemon Pasta
Packed with lemon, peas, and herbs, this pasta dish truly screams 'springtime.' It's also a great vegan fare to prep if you're hosting a dinner party for pals of all different diets. (via Crowded Kitchen)
The Real Food Dietitians
Apple Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Lemon
Any time you can combine veggies and fruits, something so delicious comes to light. Case in point: this beautiful salad that's ideal for spring dinners! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Feel Good Foodie
Mushroom & Peas Risotto
Risotto is way easier to make than you think – in fact, this recipe simplifies the process with a quick method to cooking it, so you're not hovering over the stove for nearly an hour waiting to eat! Plus, it packs in a beneficial amount of veggies, thanks to the addition of mushrooms and peas. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Takes Two Eggs
Air Fryer Gochujang Chicken
Air fryer meals are great for spring dinners because it means you simply don't have to fire up the oven and drench your home in more heat! This easy recipe leverages chicken thighs, smothering them in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce that's loaded with unique flavors. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Rachel Mansfield
Hummus Crunch Salad with Crispy Za’atar Quinoa
Ooh, this one looks too good. Undoubtedly inspired by the Mediterranean diet, this salad is not your ordinary salad. It's stacked with a crunchy topping that truly makes every bite enjoyable, plus some chickpeas and a homemade hummus dressing for added protein! (via Rachel Mansfield)
