13 Easy Spring Recipes To Freshen Up Your Meal Rotation

Easy Spring Recipes
Culinary Hill
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 14, 2025
Spring is the perfect time to brighten up your meals with fresh flavors – but when it comes to cooking, we tend to rely on only easy, breezy recipes. Whether you’re craving vibrant salads, light pastas, or seasonal desserts, these 13 dishes make the most of the season’s best ingredients and come together in a total pinch.

If your meal routine needs a little refresh, these 13 easy spring recipes are just what you need!

Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad

Brit + Co

Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad

This vibrant spring salad is packed with seasonal ingredients and requires minimal effort (no oven needed, baby!), making it perfect for easy, breezy springtime cooking. Whether you serve it as a side or the main event, you'll enjoy the medley of both sweet and savory components like strawberries and feta. (via Brit + Co)

Spring Galette

Kurt Andre

Spring Galette

This galette recipe is basically the epitome of spring with its rustic, no-fuss crust and fresh fillings. Its folded edges look oh-so elegant for any occasion! Plus, you could easily swap the fillings based on your cravings or preferences. (via Brit + Co)

Crispy Baked Cod & Lemon-Garlic Aioli

The Real Food Dietitians

Crispy Baked Cod & Lemon-Garlic Aioli

While this dish is loaded up with protein and a deliciously crispy crust, it's still very light, fresh, and requires minimal prep for your springtime feasts. Adding lemon juice and capers brightens up each bite in no time! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Vegan Spring Vegetable Pasta

Crowded Kitchen

Vegan Spring Vegetable Pasta

What better way to use the best seasonal veggies than to chop 'em up and throw 'em into a light pasta?! This easy spring recipe is also vegan-friendly! (via Crowded Kitchen)

Dill Carrots

The Endless Meal

Dill Carrots

Dill is an elemental part of spring recipes, and it tastes so good when you toss some fresh carrots in it alongside the lemon dill dressing and feta cheese this pick calls for. This would make a stunning side dish! (via The Endless Meal)

Fresh Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce

Averie Cooks

Fresh Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce

Is it even spring if you don't make spring rolls? Requiring no heat whatsoever, feel free to pack yours full of carrots, cucumber, cabbage, basil, tofu, shrimp, and more – just don't skip the peanut sauce for dipping! (via Averie Cooks)

Tzatziki Gyro Rice Bowls

Half Baked Harvest

Tzatziki Gyro Rice Bowls

For a heartier spring recipe, these gyro bowls pull inspiration from Greek and Mediterranean cuisine and totally feel takeout-worthy. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Extra Veggie Vegan Gochujang Noodles

The First Mess

Extra Veggie Vegan Gochujang Noodles

These vegan gochujang noodles with *extra* veggies make a great, reliable meal for spring. You'll get some spice, some crunch, and insane freshness from all the seasonal ingredients! (via The First Mess)

Veggie Wraps

Bowl of Delicious

Veggie Wraps

Get even more of a veggie fix with these wraps that includes tons of different ingredients. If you want to bulk 'em up with protein, slather the wraps in hummus and stack some steak or chicken into each one. (via Bowl of Delicious)

Creamy Summer Pasta with Fresh Corn, Zucchini, & Burrata

Barley & Sage

Creamy Summer Pasta with Fresh Corn, Zucchini, & Burrata

Dreaming of summer already? Us, too. This creamy pasta includes a medley of summery components like corn and zucchini for an ultra-satisfying bite. (via Barley & Sage)

Veggie Kabobs

Culinary Hill

Veggie Kabobs

If the weather's nice enough, you should definitely get your grill goin' for these healthy kabobs! They make a great option for eaters of all kinds, especially if you're throwing a patio party. (via Culinary Hill)

Easy Passion Fruit Mousse

Live Eat Learn

Easy Passion Fruit Mousse

Now, onto the sweet stuff! Fruity desserts are bound to be big this spring – start with this insanely easy mousse that's tinged with passion fruit. Put the dish inside cute little cocktail glasses for extra flair! (via Live Eat Learn)

Strawberry Matcha Sago

Takes Two Eggs

Strawberry Matcha Sago

Sago is a show-stopping sweet pudding dessert that's typically loaded up with tapioca pearls, fruits, coconut milk, and more. This recipie takes it to the next level with a blend of seasonal strawberry and caffeinated matcha. Yummm. (via Takes Two Eggs)

