13 Easy Spring Recipes To Freshen Up Your Meal Rotation
Spring is the perfect time to brighten up your meals with fresh flavors – but when it comes to cooking, we tend to rely on only easy, breezy recipes. Whether you’re craving vibrant salads, light pastas, or seasonal desserts, these 13 dishes make the most of the season’s best ingredients and come together in a total pinch.
If your meal routine needs a little refresh, these 13 easy spring recipes are just what you need!
Brit + Co
Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
This vibrant spring salad is packed with seasonal ingredients and requires minimal effort (no oven needed, baby!), making it perfect for easy, breezy springtime cooking. Whether you serve it as a side or the main event, you'll enjoy the medley of both sweet and savory components like strawberries and feta. (via Brit + Co)
Kurt Andre
Spring Galette
This galette recipe is basically the epitome of spring with its rustic, no-fuss crust and fresh fillings. Its folded edges look oh-so elegant for any occasion! Plus, you could easily swap the fillings based on your cravings or preferences. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Crispy Baked Cod & Lemon-Garlic Aioli
While this dish is loaded up with protein and a deliciously crispy crust, it's still very light, fresh, and requires minimal prep for your springtime feasts. Adding lemon juice and capers brightens up each bite in no time! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Spring Vegetable Pasta
What better way to use the best seasonal veggies than to chop 'em up and throw 'em into a light pasta?! This easy spring recipe is also vegan-friendly! (via Crowded Kitchen)
The Endless Meal
Dill Carrots
Dill is an elemental part of spring recipes, and it tastes so good when you toss some fresh carrots in it alongside the lemon dill dressing and feta cheese this pick calls for. This would make a stunning side dish! (via The Endless Meal)
Averie Cooks
Fresh Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce
Is it even spring if you don't make spring rolls? Requiring no heat whatsoever, feel free to pack yours full of carrots, cucumber, cabbage, basil, tofu, shrimp, and more – just don't skip the peanut sauce for dipping! (via Averie Cooks)
Half Baked Harvest
Tzatziki Gyro Rice Bowls
For a heartier spring recipe, these gyro bowls pull inspiration from Greek and Mediterranean cuisine and totally feel takeout-worthy. (via Half Baked Harvest)
The First Mess
Extra Veggie Vegan Gochujang Noodles
These vegan gochujang noodles with *extra* veggies make a great, reliable meal for spring. You'll get some spice, some crunch, and insane freshness from all the seasonal ingredients! (via The First Mess)
Bowl of Delicious
Veggie Wraps
Get even more of a veggie fix with these wraps that includes tons of different ingredients. If you want to bulk 'em up with protein, slather the wraps in hummus and stack some steak or chicken into each one. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Barley & Sage
Creamy Summer Pasta with Fresh Corn, Zucchini, & Burrata
Dreaming of summer already? Us, too. This creamy pasta includes a medley of summery components like corn and zucchini for an ultra-satisfying bite. (via Barley & Sage)
Culinary Hill
Veggie Kabobs
If the weather's nice enough, you should definitely get your grill goin' for these healthy kabobs! They make a great option for eaters of all kinds, especially if you're throwing a patio party. (via Culinary Hill)
Live Eat Learn
Easy Passion Fruit Mousse
Now, onto the sweet stuff! Fruity desserts are bound to be big this spring – start with this insanely easy mousse that's tinged with passion fruit. Put the dish inside cute little cocktail glasses for extra flair! (via Live Eat Learn)
Takes Two Eggs
Strawberry Matcha Sago
Sago is a show-stopping sweet pudding dessert that's typically loaded up with tapioca pearls, fruits, coconut milk, and more. This recipie takes it to the next level with a blend of seasonal strawberry and caffeinated matcha. Yummm. (via Takes Two Eggs)
