25 Chickpea Recipes That Are Healthy, Hearty, & Delicious!
Chickpeas are so underrated! While hummus and falafel might be the first things that come to mind when you think of them, they are actually extremely versatile and can be used in a whole variety of dishes. From curries to salads to cookies (!!), the chickpea possibilities are endless. To get you feeling inspired as to how to use the chickpeas in your kitchen, I've rounded up 25 of the most delicious recipes that are healthy, hearty, and *so* good!
Chickpea Curry
Image via Brit + Co
This chickpea curry is super comforting and is also quick to make and affordable! (via Brit + Co)
Image via Brit + Co
Looking for a zesty and bright salad that only takes 10 minutes to whip up? This one's got ya covered! The creamy Greek yogurt dressing is so flavorful, and you can mix and match it with other combos too. (via Brit + Co)
Super Easy Hummus Dip
Image via Brit + Co
I don't know about you, but I am such a hummus girly. It's healthy and savory and so versatile! And, I have to say, this homemade version blows the store-bought ones out of the water. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Chickpea Cranberry Lettuce Wraps
Image via Brit + Co
These lettuce wraps are such a fun twist on the classic recipe, and the introduction of chickpeas into them works so well! (via Brit + Co)
Harissa Shrimp with Chickpea-Dill Tomato Sauce
Image via Brit + Co
This recipe only takes 30 minutes to whip up, but it seriously takes like something you'd get at a restaurant. The chickpea-dill tomato sauce is also super versatile, pairing well with a number of other protein options. (via Brit + Co)
Eggplant Moussaka
Image via Brit + Co
Moussaka is a Lebanese dish that is made from tender, roasted eggplants with a tomato-based sauce loaded with onion, garlic, and chickpeas. It's so yummy and easy to make, so it'll quickly get added to your dinner rotation! (via Brit + Co)
Slow Cooker Chana Masala
Image via Brit + Co
What I love about this dish is that all you have to do is throw your ingredients into your slow cooker and watch all of the magic unfold. Out comes a flavorful and comforting dish that is also good for you! (via Brit + Co)
Mediterranean Chickpea and Egg Salad Jars
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This chickpea salad is so easy to prepare and is seriously delicious. The chickpeas pair so nicely with the egg salad! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Thai Pumpkin Laksa with Crunchy "Fried" Chickpeas
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This recipe is both sweet and savory and is such a deliciously comforting meal. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Roasted Vegan Crispy Chickpeas
Image via The Edgy Veg
These crispy chickpeas are the ultimate snack, considering they're so easy to make and are good for you! (via The Edgy Veg)
Very Veggie Flat Bread with Chickpeas
Image via Clean Cuisine
Pizza that's healthy? Sign me up! The crust and the toppings are both good for you, letting you eat it as often as you want. (via Clean Cuisine)
Baked Falafel Burger
Image via Clean Cuisine
These baked falafel burgers are filling and good for you. They are a fun way to use up any extra chickpeas you have in your kitchen! (via Clean Cuisine)
Vegan Chickpea Patties
Image via Crowded Kitchen
What I love about these chickpea patties is so unbelievably versatile they are! You can use them as a salad topper or inside a pita for a super yummy wrap. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Spinach Chickpea Salad
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This simple, yet hearty, salad works well as a side salad or as a light lunch! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Thai Pumpkin Chickpea Coconut Curry
Image via Averie Cooks
This curry comes together in 30 minutes and is so flavorful and hearty. (via Averie Cooks)
Chickpea and Kale Glow Bowl with Dreamy Tahini Dressing
Image via Averie Cooks
This vegan and gluten-free bowl takes just 15 minutes to make and will have you feeling so good, thanks to all of its healthy ingredients. (via Averie Cooks)
Slow Cooker Peanut Stew
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This hearty peanut-based dish is loaded with chickpeas and sweet potatoes! It also happens to be gluten-free and vegan. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Chickpea "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This plant-based lunch idea is super simple to make and tastes super yummy! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Vegan Sticky Sesame Chickpeas
Image via Earthly Provisions
These sticky sesame chickpeas go well over rice or by themselves for a yummy and savory treat. (via Earthly Provisions)
Buffalo Chickpea Burgers
Image via Earthly Provisions
These buffalo chickpea burgers are packed with flavor and are gluten-free! (via Earthly Provisions)
1-Pan Cheesy Scrambled Chickpeas
Image via No Eggs or Ham
These yummy and cheesy scrambled chickpeas only take 15 minutes to make! They're perfect for an easy and healthy breakfast. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Chickpea Curry Soup
Image via A Virtual Vegan
This chickpea curry soup is extremely simple to make, taking just 30 minutes. It serves well with bread, croutons, or naan! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Vegan Chili
Image via Gastro Plant
Perfect for meal prep and made with wholesome ingredients? What could be better than that? (via Gastro Plant)
Vegetable Wellington with Chickpeas and Quinoa
Image via This Wife Cooks
Who knew a Wellington with chickpeas and quinoa would be so good? It's a great option for any upcoming holiday feasts! (via This Wife Cooks)
Chickpea Chocolate Chip Cookies
Image via A Virtual Vegan
These chickpea cookies taste like a brownie and are so rich and fudgy! (via A Virtual Vegan)
