How These Vegan Lettuce Wraps Make For A Better Earth *And* A Better You
It's 2023, and vegan food is still going strong in the mainstream. Though you may enjoy ordering plant-based meals when you're out to eat, you may still be on the fence about cooking vegan recipes at home – and that's okay! Vegan cooking can come off more complicated (and daunting) than other methods, but it's not as difficult as it seems. Not every plant-based concoction takes a million steps to make, and the best part about using vegan ingredients is they're good to the Earth in a time where we really need it.
We chatted with professional plant-based chef and author of Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!, Bailey Ruskus (AKA Chef Bai) on the topic of vegan cooking for a better planet, and a better self. Stay tuned for her fabulously healthy and sustainable recipe for lettuce wraps, perfect for any Earth Day celebrations you're planning this year.
B+C: What are 3 things I can do right now to be more Earth-friendly in the kitchen?
Bailey: Ok first things first, try to get rid of any unnecessary single-use plastic, like Ziploc bags. Replace them with silicone or mason jars!
Secondly, start planning your meals every week like you plan your work meetings or workouts. This will help reduce food waste (since you know exactly what to get from the store) and also set you up to have an awesome week.
Finally, try switching out most common animal products with plant-based versions. Nut milk and coffee creamer is a great start, and then you can make more switches from there. Every little bit helps!
B+C: How to get friends, family, and community keen on vegan food?
Bailey: Honestly, make them delicious food! There’s no need to highlight that it’s vegan, or give a lecture to go along with it. People respond well to good vibes and delicious food. When they see they can have a great time, love the food, and feel great after the meal, you’ve got them hooked!
B+C: How can food heal the body?
Bailey: Food and water is the essence of what makes up our body's cells. Food affects everything on a cellular level, and can determine whether we thrive or fight to survive in this life. When we eat food that is packed with fiber, micronutrients and color, we know we’re taking care of not only our physical well being, but our mental health and longevity too. It’s all connected!
B+C: What's a cooking tip from culinary school that you've used most in your career?
Bailey: Layering flavors and thinking about all the elements of flavor with every dish. So for example, sautéing onions and getting them nice and caramelized will give a depth that you wouldn’t get if you just threw everything in together.
The same goes with thinking of the elements of flavor: fat, salt, sweet, sour, and umami. You can use these elements to make anything taste delicious. If something tastes flat, add some citrus. If it’s too salty, add some fat. If it’s too sour, add some sweet. It’s such an easy way to let your taste buds guide you! I think we’ve let the baseline of animal based foods (fat and salt) determine what we think flavor is, but in reality, the world of plants is what makes *everything* delicious.
B+C: What are your favorite easy vegan dishes?
Bailey: Anything Mediterranean or Mexican. Tacos and burritos are a must in our house living in San Diego. I also love Greek salads and falafel when I’m in a rush!
Ingredients for Vegan Chickpea Cranberry Lettuce Wraps
Image via ChefBai.Kitchen
- 2 cans garbanzo beans, drained
- 1 1/2 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup vegan feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup almonds, sliced
- 1/2 cup pickled red onions, diced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
For the lettuce wraps:
- Romaine leaves, 1/2 inch of white stem removed
- Dijon mustard (optional)
How To Make Vegan Chickpea Cranberry Lettuce Wraps
Image via ChefBai.Kitchen
- Grab a large bowl. Add the garbanzo beans, cranberries, feta, almonds, pickled red onions, oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice, and stir until everything is fully mixed.
- Grab a potato smasher, and smash everything for 7-10 seconds. You don’t want to pulverize it – only a little, so only about half of the mixture is smashed.
- Grab some fresh, crispy romaine lettuce leaves, and add a generous scoop or two of the chickpea mixture into the center. Optional to add a dollop of dijon to the top, and enjoy! Best served chilled.
This recipe is a great meal prep for a quick easy high protein snack on the go. Use on lettuce wraps, in a sandwich, on toast, or by itself!
