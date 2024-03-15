Everything You Can And Can’t Eat On A Vegan Diet
Navigating any new diet can be a challenge, but luckily, figuring out what you can (and can’t) eat on a vegan meal plan isn’t that hard. You’ll have to say goodbye to meat, eggs, honey, and dairy, and you’ll definitely need to hone your label-reading skills. Other than that, though, there’s a world of vegan recipes just waiting for you! Every fruit, vegetable, bean, nut, and grain is included, and there are tons of vegan foods and snacks you can get in stores these days. Use this guide on vegan diet foods the next time you’re at the supermarket to pick up all the plant-powered food you need.
What do vegans eat?
Vegans eat any food that's not derived from animals. Nuts, legumes, fruits, vegetables, tofu, lentils, soy beans, leafy greens, seeds, and more plant-based foods are all part of the vegan diet.
Can vegans eat eggs?
Vegans cannot eat eggs since eggs are an animal product.
Foods You CAN'T Eat On A Vegan Diet
Meat, Eggs, Seafood
Meat, eggs, seafood, and any products derived from them (like gelatin and collagen) are not part of a vegan diet. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up all of your favorite foods!
These substitutions will sate your cravings without breaking your plant-based diet.
Dairy
Traditional dairy is a no-go when you’re a vegan. But that doesn't mean mean milk, cheese, yogurt, and even ice cream have to be off the table. Luckily, there are plenty of nut-, grain-, and soy-based substitutes for you to enjoy!
Try these when you get a craving for something creamy.
Butter, Ghee, Lard, or Schmaltz
You can eat almost any fat on a vegan diet, such as extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil. One gray area is palm oil. While palm oil doesn’t come directly from an animal source, many vegans are concerned about how areas are deforested in order to plant palm oil plantations, leading to habitat loss for millions of animals. The problem is especially affecting fragile orangutan populations.
Try cooking with these vegan butters and recipes:
Foods You CAN Eat On A Vegan Diet
Vegetables
Fruit
Ripe, juicy fruit is like vegan candy. Eat on its own (raw) or turn some into gorgeous smoothie bowls, but anyway you slice it, fruit’s definitely on the menu.
Some recipe inspo:
Whole Grains
The fiber you get from grains will help keep you full and satisfied when eating vegan. Don’t get stuck eating just white bread, pasta, and rice. Instead, branch out and experiment with whole grains like bulgur, millet, amaranth, steel cut oats, and more.
Get your grains in with these vegan recipes:
Vegan Snacks
We think snacks are important no matter what your diet. Healthy snacks will keep you energized between meals and liven up any movie night, party, or lazy Netflix-marathon weekend. Thankfully, these days there are tons of vegan snack options for you to munch on.
Liked our guide on vegan diet foods? Check out our handy guide to vegan protein sources and follow us on Pinterest for all of your special diet needs.
