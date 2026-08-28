First Look: Edward Bluemel Brings a Fresh, Younger Spin to Poirot in BritBox’s 'Hercule'

Agatha Christie’s legendary Belgian sleuth is stepping back onto our screens with a fresh, youthful twist. BritBox has officially unveiled the first look of Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches, Killing Eve) starring as Hercule Poirot in the upcoming six-part drama series Hercule. Currently filming on location in Liverpool, the ambitious new series promises to peel back the layers of a true literary icon. After more than a century of captivating readers around the world — with a legacy sealed by more than 750 million book sales worldwide — we're finally getting the ultimate look at the man behind Christie's legendary detective.

Here's your first look at Edward Bluemel as Young Hercule Poiret

Jonathan Ford Instead of skipping right to the impeccably groomed master sleuth we all know and love, Hercule gives us an intimate look at Poirot in his earlier years. Set against the sweeping backdrop of interwar Britain, the series tackles three of Christie’s classic early stories—offering a front-row seat to the formative moments that shaped his brilliant mind, plus his very first encounters with the iconic friends, allies, and nemesis who defined his legendary career.

Alexandra Arnold Bluemel heads up a stellar ensemble cast announced for the production. He is joined by Henry Ashton (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer), Calvin Demba (Supacell), Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens), Jack Gleeson (House of Guinness), Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet), Guy Remmers (The Buccaneers), Rebecca Rittenhouse (His & Hers), and Mawaan Rizwan (Juice).

Amazon Inspired by Christie's collection of Hercule Poirot mysteries, the six 60-minute episodes are written by Benji Walters (Code of Silence, The Leopard), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Jonny Campbell. Campbell is also directing the opening two episodes, with Chanya Button taking the helm for the middle block and Alrick Riley directing the final two. Charlie Palmer acts as series producer.

BritBox Produced by Mammoth Screen (part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited, Hercule is a joint commission for BritBox in North America and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with Fifth Season handling global distribution. While fans await the premiere, previous adaptations of Christie’s timeless works remain available to stream on BritBox.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more entertainment news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.



