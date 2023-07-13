Incorporate These 19 Egg-ceptional Egg Recipes Into Your Weekly Menu
Eggs are a delightful and versatile ingredient that can be utilized in many different recipes. Eggs can take a supporting role or be the main attraction from breakfast to dinner. In this article you can find 19 recipes that include eggs and are likely to please your palate. Whether you need some low-carb options, ultimate breakfast feasts, or even egg substitutes such as eggless egg salads (yes, that is possible) I have a dish for you! Doesn’t matter if you like your eggs scrambled, fried, or baked. Prepare to learn new and fun ways to savor this perfect, protein-rich ingredient!
Egg In a Hole
A cute idea for breakfast to brighten up your day! Make your loved one (or yourself) a nutritious, protein-rich meal by adding your own filling ingredients if you don't like the contents of this recipe. (via Brit + Co)
Baked Cheddar Pesto Egg Boats
Need some delicious and easy-to-make breakfast meal that's perfect for a lazy Sunday morning? This recipe features airy, crusty ciabatta bread stuffed with cheesy eggs, basil pesto, and a sprinkling of everything bagel spice. Try it and boost your day with flavors! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crispy Avocado Egg Rolls With Avocado Ranch Dipping Sauce
These egg rolls are filled with creamy avocado, crunchy cabbage, carrots, and a hint of spice, all wrapped in a crispy shell. The combination of textures is incredibly satisfying, giving you a satisfying crunch with every bite. This meal makes it an amazing breakfast or quick snack on the go! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Vegan Japanese Egg Salad
A vegan alternative to egg salad, this meal captures the essence and flavors of traditional Japanese egg salad, making it both fun and easy to prepare. Instead of using eggs, this recipe cleverly incorporates tofu as a substitute, which mimics the texture and appearance of boiled eggs. (via The Edgy Veg)
Meal Prep Sausage Egg McMuffin
Love the classic McMuffin, but want to make it homemade and healthier? Try this copycat recipe, and enjoy your favorite fast food without guilt. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Vegetarian Egg Boat
One of the best recipes for the ultimate breakfast that includes fridge leftovers! The main reason why I love this recipe so much is that you do not have to follow it blindly; just use whatever you have on your shelf! (via Feel Good Foodie)
25 Minute Chili Oil Egg Ramen
Bowl of Ramen — but upgraded! All cooked in one pot, with greens and an egg with spicy chili garlic oil. Awesome comfort food that is easy to make! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Breakfast Egg Cups
Low-carb, quick on-the-go breakfast that will make your life easier if you're not a morning person! Crack some eggs over freshly sliced vegetables, and bake them in a muffin tin. Simple as that! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Crispy Parmesean and Pesto Egg in a Bagel
A creative variation on the bagel sandwich that might be even tastier. Sunny side-up eggs cooked to perfection, basil pesto, seeded bagels, and crisp parmesan cheese. Sounds yummy? (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Tofu Egg Salad
Everything that a traditional "egg salad" would consist of, except without the eggs. Cookless, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and delicious! (via Veggie Society)
Homemade Egg Drop Soup
Craving a quick and comforting bowl of soup? With just a few basic ingredients, this recipe delivers a flavorful and silky-smooth broth with delicate strands of beaten eggs. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Egg Fried Rice
For a while, this recipe was a favorite amongst influencers and trainers due to the perfect combination of ingredients. Try this version and give it a personal touch! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict Sandwich
A delightful twist on the classic Eggs Benedict! By incorporating tender pulled pork, this dish adds a savory and smoky element that pairs beautifully with the creamy hollandaise sauce and perfectly poached eggs. (via Culinary Hill)
Pickled Eggs
Ever tried pickled eggs? Infusing the eggs with a brine mixture of vinegar, spices, and herbs, these pickled eggs become a delicious and flavorful snack or condiment. They provide a delightful combination of tanginess and richness, making them a perfect addition to salads, sandwiches, or charcuterie boards. (via Most-Hungry)
Instant Pot Egg Roll in a Bowl
Low-carb, easy to follow, and quick meal on the go! In a couple minutes, you'll get a fresh and delicious meal. Give it a try! (viaThe Girl on Bloor)
Six Million Dollar Egg Tofu Salad
Headline not tempting enough? Another vegan version of the classic egg salad. One of those meals that gets better the longer it sits in the fridge. Make it ahead of time, and always be prepared for guests! (via This Wife Cooks)
Spinach Artichoke Egg Casserole
Satisfying meal that combines the flavors of spinach and artichoke with eggs in a comforting casserole format. It is practical for gatherings or hectic mornings because it is simple to put together and can be prepared in advance. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Deviled Eggs No Mayo
An egg dish recipe roundup can't pass without mentioning some classic deviled eggs! This recipe offers a delicious alternative for those who prefer to avoid mayonnaise like me, or are looking for a lighter version of this popular appetizer. Instead of using mayonnaise, the filling for these deviled eggs is made with a combination of Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and various seasonings. This substitute not only reduces the calorie and fat content but also adds a tangy and creamy element to the filling. (via Give Recipe)
Steamed Egg Custard Buns
This recipe guides you through the process of making the steamed buns from scratch, ensuring that they turn out light, fluffy, and perfectly steamed. The dough is soft and slightly sweet, providing a wonderful contrast to the rich custard filling. The egg custard filling is the star of the show, bringing a velvety and creamy texture to each bite. It is made with a combination of eggs, milk, sugar, and sometimes a hint of vanilla extract. One of my personal favorites! (via Takes Two Eggs)
