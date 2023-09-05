EXCLUSIVE: Empress Gin Transports You To Flower-Filled Gardens With New Elderflower Rose Expression
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sometimes, a single sip can whisk you away to magical places. My first taste of Empress 1908’s new Elderflower Rose Gin did just that – leaving me with the strong impression you’d expect from a spirit, but with lingering notes of delicate floral flavors.
Inspired by its place of origin, Victoria, British Columbia, the Empress Elderflower Rose Gin pays homage to the city’s extensive bouts of gardens and flower blossoms, which can be relished nearly year-round.
“We are always inspired by where we live and work,” says Phil Lecours, Master Distiller at Victoria Distillers. “We want to incorporate the spirit of those gardens in this new expression.”
This botanical take on Empress’ hallmark Empress 1908 Indigo Gin exemplifies just how popular elderflower and rose-flavored beverages have become. According to Datassential, interest in elderflower has grown 91% over the past four years, while rose has seen a 43% growth on restaurant menus since 2017, according to Mintel Menu Insights.
“I believe people are drawn to gin botanicals and floral smells and flavors as a result of their fresh clean fragrance and appearance. That is what nature intended,” says Lecours. “How many times have you jarred your head as you passed a bush or bouquet to have that smell linger a bit longer?”
A whopping nine unique botanicals meld together in the Empress Elderflower Rose Gin. The main inclusions are: juniper berries, elderflower, orange peel, red rose petals, and black carrot. The rose petals work to play up the spirit’s delicate yet fragrant aroma, and the black carrot stands out for its intricate sweetness. Each note is nicely complemented by the others, making for a beautifully balanced beverage.
“The black carrot is a close cousin to the more common orange carrot. There are differences beyond just the color,” says Lecours. “The black carrot is a touch bit sweeter and has a slight earthy spice to it. It adds a beautiful layer of sweetness to our gin along with an earthy complexity.”
At its heart, the Empress Elderflower Rose Gin is a stunning celebration of nature and elegance. The gin reaches its full potential when enjoyed in the signature Blossom & Tonic, which combines the gorgeous gin with tonic water, all topped off with a fresh orange slice. For even more botanical-filled cocktails, see the recipes below, courtesy of Empress.
Cocktail Recipes Using The Empress Elderflower Rose Gin
Blossom & Tonic
To build this beloved beverage, fill a copa glass with ice. Then, add 2 oz of Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin and 3 oz premium tonic water. Garnish the glass with an orange slice, and bask in the botanicals.
Empress Negroni Rosa
This sip elevates a bold Italian classic. Stir together 1.5 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 0.75 oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and 0.75 oz dry vermouth with ice, then strain over a large ice cube in a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist to really bring out the orange flavors in the spirit!
Royal Holiday
A concoction that brings the vacation to you is always a good one in our book. To craft this fruity cocktail, shake 2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 1 oz orange juice, 0.5 oz pineapple juice, 0.5 oz fresh lime juice, and 0.25 oz Orgeat with ice. Then, strain over crushed ice in a rocks glass. From there, garnish with pineapple slices and fronds for a feel-good time.
Garden Gimlet
Perfect for an outdoor soirée, the Garden Gimlet blends 2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 0.75 oz fresh lime juice, and 0.5 oz simple syrup in a coupe glass, and gets a tasteful topping with a lavender sprig.
Shades Of Pink
This sip is a reinvention of the classic Tom Collins cocktail. The gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water work seamlessly together for a zesty and bright beverage. To make it, shake 0.5 oz Empress Elderflower Rose Gin, 1 oz lemon juice and 1 oz simple syrup with ice, then strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water, and float 1 additional oz of gin on top. Garnish with a lemon wheel and lavender sprig for flair.
Empress Elderflower Sour
This dreamy drink fits in some seriously stellar notes. To craft the sour, shake 2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice, 0.75 oz simple syrup, and 1 oz egg whites (or aquafaba) with ice. You'll shake the contents again, without the ice, before straining it into a chilled coupe glass and garnishing with rose petals.
Elderflower Rose 75
Ideal for toasts and celebrations, this take on the French 75 infuses your glass with florals. Shake together 2oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice, and 0.5 oz simple syrup with ice before straining into a flute. Then, top your mix off with some sparkling wine and a lemon twist.
Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin clocks in at 42.5% ABV, and is available nationwide in select retailers with an SRP of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. Drink responsibly.
Images + recipes via Empress 1908 Gin.
