Gin Drinks Can Be Intimidating – Here's How A Master Distiller Recommends Enjoying Them
If you're one to avoid ordering gin and tonics or other gin drinks at the bar, you’re not alone – gin can be *quite* an unnerving spirit if you’ve never really been into it. Master Distiller for Empress 1908 Gin, Phil Lecours, urges you to think differently about it, though. Gin, when consumed in a way that best suits you, can open up a whole world of possibilities when it comes to cocktail recipes and entertaining! We spoke with Lecours about why gin is the way it is, the best ways to drink it, and how gin haters can soon become gin lovers.
What's The Deal With Gin?
Traditional gin is a distilled spirit that gets its flavors from juniper berries, though there are many styles of gin on the market with varying levels of juniper, according to Lecours. Through his work, he’s crafted spirits for Empress 1908, from their famous Indigo gin to their newer Elderflower Rose gin.
“Most types of gin have a recipe for botanicals that include coriander seeds, citrus peel and angelica root,” Lecours said. “For Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, we also use butterfly pea blossom and grapefruit peel among the eight ingredients that contribute to the unique and refreshing taste.”
A lot of gins are derived from neutral grain alcohol that gets distilled. Neutral grain alcohol comes from a range of grains – the most popular are corn, rye, wheat, barley, and rice. In the US, gin must contain at least 40% alcohol by volume to be classified as actual gin. There’s no doubt that gin is strong.Though the processes behind making gin are interesting, let’s get into how you can start to really enjoy drinking it.
How To Enjoy Having Gin Drinks
Gin stands out from the rest of the spirits you might have drank before.
“Unlike vodka, which at its purest form has no additional flavoring or additives, gin is distilled with botanicals and other ingredients for that unique, signature flavor. Tequila is distilled from agave plants, so it will typically take on more characteristics of that plant, and depending on the process, it derives flavors from the aging it may go through,” Lecours said. “The profile would be different from that of vodka and gin, and not really comparable.”
If you’ve never been a fan of gin, it could be that you just haven’t found one you like yet. Lecours says one of the biggest barriers to gin is the impression that it might be “piny or overpowering,” but he offers that it’s one of the most “uniquely flavored” spirits out there.
For the gin-curious, Lecours recommends trying new world-style gins (as opposed to London Dry gins) as they contain various botanicals that soften the juniper notes. He notes that the offerings from Empress 1908 contain many more botanicals that make the spirit very approachable.
Also, it’s not like you have to drink gin on its own to break down what you may like (and don’t like) about it – try whatever sounds good to you, then you can dwindle down your favorite picks from there.
“I would try a variety of styles of gin to see what you like – but I highly recommend easing into it with cocktails,” Lecours said. “I would recommend something simple but flavourful.”
Here are some beginner-friendly gin drinks to get you started:
Easy Recipes For Gin Drinks
Empress & Tonic
- 2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
- 3 oz premium tonic water
- Grapefruit slice
Method: Fill a copa glass with ice, add Empress 1908 Gin, and serve with tonic on the side. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Blooming Mule
- 2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- 3 oz ginger beer
- Lime wheel
- Fresh mint leaves
Windsor Garden
- 2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
- 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
- Basil
- Thyme
- Rosemary, plus a sprig to garnish
- Mint Leaves
Method: Lightly muddle herbs and shake ingredients over ice. Strain into a stemless wine glass with ice. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
Garden Gimlet
- 2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
- 0.75 oz fresh lime juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
- Lavender sprig
Method: Shake ingredients on ice. Strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a lavender sprig for aromatics.
Empress Aviation
- 2 ozEmpress 1908 Indigo Gin
- 0.5 oz maraschino liqueur
- 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
- Lemon twist
Method: Shake ingredients on ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Empress Royale
- 1 ozEmpress 1908 Indigo Gin
- 1 oz berry liqueur or juice
- Sparkling wine
- Blackberries & fresh thyme, for garnish
Method: Build in a chilled champagne flute. Garnish with blackberries & thyme.
Whatever cocktail you make with gin, Lecours recommends adding some citrus, whether it’s lemon juice, soda, sparkling wine, or a simple syrup.“The added citrus and sugar help balance out the cocktail,” he said. “And ice! You’ll want to enjoy gin cocktails nice and cold.”
