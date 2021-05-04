7 Cocktails Inspired By Our Favorite TV Shows
We love a good cocktail with friends. Whether it's a La Croix mocktail on a picnic or a springtime sip that tastes as pretty as it looks, we'll take two please. And when our favorite drinks meet our favorite TV shows? Match made in heaven. Check out these seven cocktails that'll prepare you for your next Friday night Netflix sesh.
"Burst Your Bubble" - Sex and the City
Inspired by the iconic Carrie Bradshaw (and the time when we'd all run around in our heels), this Terrace 16 drink in Chicago, IL features St. Germain, raspberry and sparkling white wine. The smoky detail is just the bubble gum-infused cherry on top.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. iichiko
- .75 oz. St. Germain
- .75 oz. 100% Raspberry Puree
- .5 oz. 1:1 Simple Syrup
- .5 oz. Lemon Juice
- .5 oz. Sparkling White Wine
Instructions:
Place your ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice chips. Mix for 15 seconds.
Pour the mix into your favorite vintage glass.
Use a bubble smoke gun for the final smoky effect. Enjoy!
"Duke of Earl" — Bridgerton
This fruity, Earl Grey cocktail from Savannah, Georgia's 700 Drayton at Mansion on Forsyth Park will please even the most sophisticated cocktail drinker. The garnish makes this drink almost too pretty to drink...almost.
Ingredients:
- .75 oz. Earl Grey Syrup
- .5 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1 oz. Dry Gin
- 1 oz. Lillet Blanc
Instructions:
For the Earl Grey syrup: Bring 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, and 2 tbsp loose leaf Earl Grey tea to a simmer in a small sauce pot. Remove from heat. Steep for two minutes, then strain and cool.
For the cocktail: Combine ¾ oz earl grey syrup, ½ oz lemon juice, 1 oz dry gin, and 1 oz Lilet Blanc into a shaker that's half filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a chilled coupe and garnish with a lemon twist or a sprig of lemon verbena.
"Key Largo's Little Secret" — Bloodline
Bungalows Key Largo's specialty cocktail – Key Largo's Little Secret – is elegant and simple. Perfect for an afternoon where all you want to do is soak up those island vibes.
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Vodka
- 4 oz. Lemonade
- 1.25 oz. of Blueberry Simple Syrup
Instructions:
Pour vodka, lemonade and blueberry syrup into a shaker with ice and mix for 10 seconds.
After fully mixed, strain the liquid and pour into a Collins glass over fresh ice.
Garnish with a lemon wedge, blueberry and cherry.
"Kiawah Sunrise" — Selling Sunset
This blend of fresh strawberries, lemon juice, club soda, and more from Timbers Kiawah in South Carolina just made our summer so much sweeter.
Ingredients:
- 2 Fresh Strawberries (sliced)
- .5 oz. Lemon Juice
- .25 oz. Demerara Syrup
- .25 oz. Strawberry Simple Syrup
- 2 oz. Four Roses Whiskey Bourbon
- 2 Dashes Black Walnut Bitters
- Splash Club Soda
- Strawberry Garnish
Instructions:
In a shaker glass, combine strawberries and lemon juice and muddle together.
Add in ice, demerara syrup, strawberry syrup, bourbon and bitters.
Shake vigorously for six to eight seconds.
Fill glass with ice and double-strain cocktail into glass.
Float with club soda and garnish with strawberry.
"Polly's Lament" — Peaky Blinders
The Tipperary is a cocktail that goes back to 1917, and this version from the Stone & Webster at Plant Riverside District features Grand Marnier liqueur alongside the Irish Whiskey.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Teeling's Irish Whiskey
- .5 oz. Green Chartreuse
- 1 oz. Carpano Antica vermouth
- Bar spoon Grand Marnier
- 4 dashes Angostura bitters
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir to dilute.
Strain into a chilled coupe and express an orange peel over the cocktail.
Garnish with an orange twist.
Royal Dog
"Royal Dog" — The Crown
This cocktail from the Mico at Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte is fit for royalty. With elderflower, grapefruit and rose botanical vodka, and a dash of lavender powder, it's a perfect way to celebrate spring (and wait for Season 5).
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Lillet Blanc
- .5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz. Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose Botanical Vodka
- Lavender powder
Instructions:
Place in a cocktail shaker with ice chips and shake for 15 seconds.
Rim your favorite vintage glass with lavender powder and strain.
The Lavender Lasso
"The Lavender Lasso" — Ted Lasso
This colorful cocktail from rooftop bar Charlie Park in Tallahassee, Florida features floral Empress Gin and butterfly pea flower for the most colorful cocktail we've ever seen.
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Empress Gin
- .75 oz. Coco Water
- 1 oz. Pineapple
- 1.0 oz. Lime
- .25 oz. Lavender syrup
- .25 oz. IPA Syrup
- .25 oz. Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup
Instructions:
Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice and strain into martini glass or coupe rimmed with dried lavender flowers.
Lightly sprinkle ube dust over the froth when poured for contrast.
Which show and cocktail mix will you be picking tonight? Tag us in your creations @BritandCo!
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!