Luke Thompson led Bridgerton season 4 with a totally swoon-worthy and powerful performance as Benedict Bridgerton (opposite Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek of course), and before long, we'll see him in a brand new role opposite Andrew Scott in Elsinore. The emotional new movie also has some other incredible names like Olivia Colman, Johnny Flynn, and Billie Piper — meaning that this is one flick you simply can't miss.

Here's what you need to know about Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, and Luke Thompson.

Elsinore follows Ian Charleson (who you probably know from Chariots of Fire), who's preparing to star in Hamlet at London's National Theatre while battling his own personal diagnosis with AIDS. The role ended up being his last as he passed away in 1990. Alongside Andrew Scott, we'll see Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, Monica Dolan, Juliet Stevenson, Joe Locke, Adeel Akhtar, Matthew Beard, David Dawson, Kadiff Kirwan, Dickie Beau, and Peter Mullan. The movie filmed in January and February of 2026, so we should be able to see the movie before the end of 2027.

“This is one of the most exciting projects I’ve ever been involved in,” director Simon Stone told The Hollywood Reporter. “Stephen Beresford’s screenplay is both heartbreaking and hilarious, a beautiful ode to the power of community in times of crisis. Andrew Scott is one of the greatest actors of his generation, as Ian Charleson was: it’s momentous casting.” StudioCanal's Anna Marsh added, "It is a film about ambition, art, and the quest for excellence, both on the stage and off. Andrew Scott will incarnate Charleson. I couldn’t think of a better fit. And the wonderful Olivia Colman will play his doctor.”

Are you excited to see Luke Thompson onscreen again before Bridgerton season 5? Stay tuned for more updates on our Facebook!