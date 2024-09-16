Your First Look At 'Bridgerton' Stars Yerin Ha & Luke Thompson
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson are a match made in Heaven — just like their characters Sophie and Benedict! The first look from the Bridgerton onscreen couple capture the chemistry between the actors in a truly electric way. And these photos definitely feel like if Sophie and Ben's story happened in 2024 London. After we get through all 8 seasons of the show, can these two PLEASE star in a rom-com together?
Yerin Ha And Luke Thompson Are Bridgerton's Newest "It" Couple
Gavin Bond/Netflix
First off: hello height difference! Yerin Ha and Luke Thomspon look amazing together — and this photo is also giving Sophie running from Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.
"We’ve got this fairy-tale love story, yes, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether [that story] to some sort of reality as well," Luke tells Shondaland.
"You can expect this emotional tug of war, this kind of push and pull between what their hearts desire and what society desires for them," Yerin adds.
Gavin Bond/Netflix
Luke Thompson is light on his feet in this first look image, and recently revealed that dancing lessons with Yerin Ha have been going well. “I’ve only stepped on Yerin’s toes once, which is good,” Luke says in an interview with Tudum.
Gavin Bond/Netflix
The aesthetic of this shoot is getting us ready for Bridgerton season 4, which showrunner Jess Brownell promises will have some autumnal magic.
"We always live in this perpetual spring in Bridgerton, but we’re playing around with the idea of fall...for the first time," she tells LA Times. "Some of that is about story and some of it is, honestly, just for practical reasons because we’re shooting in the fall. It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels. There will still be some pastels, so it won’t look like a totally different show. I’ll give you that."
Maybe this means Bridgerton season 4 will hit Netflix just in time for Gilmore Girlsseason?
Gavin Brown/Netflix
Our gorgeous new Bridgerton lead! I cannot wait for Yerin Ha to bring her romantic strength to the show. I also cannot wait to grab one of these tweed suits for myself.
Yerin describes Sophie's evolution as one similar to a prism. "Like when the light comes in, and then it goes into a rainbow," she says. "I’m using that as a metaphor for the character of Sophie for before she meets Benedict and after."
Gavin Brown/Netflix
They're simply the hottest couple around. We don't make the rules!!
