Um, Did Emily Henry's New Book Release Date Just Get Leaked?

It's been over a year since Emily Henry published Great Big Beautiful Life in April 2025, and she just gave us the update we've been waiting for: she's publishing a new book and it's coming in 2027!

While on Jenna Bush Hager's podcast Open Book with Jenna podcast, Emily Henry teased her brand new book, and even though she couldn't say much, she did confirm a few things: it's a straightforward romance, it's coming next summer, and it's influenced by The Holiday. Say less!

Here's everything we know about Emily Henry's new romance book.

When is Emily Henry's new book coming out? An untitled Emily Henry book has been registered across websites, set to be released on April 6, 2027.



It’s described as “#1 New York Times bestselling author Emily Henry returns with a radiant getaway to remember.” pic.twitter.com/v1BIIIKIxU — written by emily henry (@emilyhenryverse) September 19, 2026 EmHen's new book appears to be coming April 6, 2027, based on the book that's showed up across multiple sites like Penguin Random House! Retailers accidentally spoiling the release date is honestly kind of hilarious. We are so back!

Emily Henry's new book is influenced by 'The Holiday'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) Emily Henry's appearance on the show comes between the release of the People We Meet on Vacation movie and the Beach Read movie. “Taking a year off was really interesting, because getting back into writing my next book, which should be out next summer, it was really — I was shocked how nervous I felt. I felt so scared to get back into it,” she says. “It is not a holiday book, but it kind of feels a little bit like my take on The Holiday in a very small way," just like Book Lovers was influenced on You've Got Mail.

And the book will make you want to take a vacation. She also reveals that the new book is “the book that you would write after taking a year off," and that "it might make everyone want to take a year off. The person needed a break and gets a break.” "This is another one that’s a pretty straightforward romantic comedy,” she continues. “My hope is that for my next book after that, I’ll kind of explore something else a little bit. Still keep it romance, but I’m kind of trying to alternate between exploring new territory and just like serving the readers what I think they’ve come to expect.”

Are you excited for Emily Henry's new book? Let us know on Facebook!