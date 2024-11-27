Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega, & Glen Powell's New Movie Is A Win For Barbies Everywhere
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Emma Mackey and Glen Powell are proving Barbie summer and Twisters summer really can last forever. The two actors are starring alongside Jenna Ortega in J.J. Abrams' new film and I'm absolutely losing my mind. All three actors are truly comedy geniuses with super dramatic acting chops to boot, and I just know their scenes together are going to be cinematic gold. We don't have too much information about the movie just yet but I've scoured the internet for every little detail you need to know — keep checking back here for updates!
Keep reading for everything we know about J.J. Abrams' new movie starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Mackey.
The untitled Warner Bros. movie will start filming in early-2025, which means we could see it in 2026. The movie was rumored to have a time travel plotline but that's not actually the case, according to The Hollywood Reporter. We also know that J.J. Abrams is serving as both writer and director (slay), which he's done on Mission: Impossible III, Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (double slay).
In addition to this new movie, Glen Powell's also eyeing a reunion with Tom Cruise for Top Gun 3, while Jenna Ortega's Wednesday season 2will hit Netflix in 2025. Warner Bros. is also giving us Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights, which is another win for Barbies everywhere.
In addition to Barbie, you can watch Emma Mackey in Sex Education, Emily, and Death on the Nile. Glen Powell proves his rom-com capabilities with Set It Up on Netflix, while Jenna Ortega totally wowed us in Beetlejuice 2.
Are you excited for this brand new, ever so secretive movie? Check out 11 New Movies Coming In December To Add To Your Calendar ASAP for more titles you can watch starting next week!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!