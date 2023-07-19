Jenna Ortega And Paul Rudd's "Death Of A Unicorn" Isn't Your Average Roadtrip Movie
Jenna Ortega has made a career of playing wacky characters. From the titular character in Wednesday to Winona Ryder's daughter in Beetlejuice 2, she has a knack for making women who come in contact with the supernatural feel ultra relatable — and her new role is no exception. Here's everything we know about A24's Death of a Unicorn.
What is Death of a Unicorn about?
The new film might be about a father-daughter roadtrip, but it's definitely not your average roadtrip. We don't know much about the plot of Death of a Unicorn except for one crucial detail: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd run over a unicorn on their way home. That is definitely enough to pique my interest! The cast and crew begins filming this month in Hungary.
Who else is involved in the movie?
Alex Scharfman is serving as both writer and director. The movie will be distributed by A24, who were behind the Oscar-winning Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and The Whale.
Are they allowed to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike?
On July 12, the contract between SAG-AFTRA (a union representing performers) and AMPTP (which represents major film studios) ended without a renewal. Actors are currently striking for better wages and protection against AI technology in the future.
But on July 18, Variety confirmed that SAG-AFTRA granted exemptions for 39 separate indie productions that aren't working with those major studios, including Death of a Unicorn, Rebel Wilson's Bride Hard, and the record-breaking series The Chosen.
That means these 39 productions can film without interfering with the strike!
Image viaJerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!