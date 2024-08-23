Glen Powell Is Basically Unrecognizable In His Latest Project, 'Chad Powers'
It seems that the Internet can't keep from talking and fangirling over Hollywood's latest leading man, Glen Powell, and TBH we totally understand why. He's charming, funny, and showing up in all of the latest blockbusters at the movies from the incredible Anyone But You, that reminded us why we love a classic rom-com, to leading Twisterswith the ever-lovely Daisy Edgar Jones. We honestly just can't seem to get enough of this charming Texan!
With so many new releases, we can't help but wonder about this rising Hollywood star's next project, Chad Powers, and it seems that it might not be exactly what we're looking for...
What Is 'Chad Powers' about?
Hulu just posted this sneak peak at a new project Glen is working on called, Chad Powers. It's supposed a comedy series that will be launching on Hulu, and while we don't doubt Glen's acting ability, we're starting to wonder why he needed to look so...different for this project.
Variety reports that the show's description as, “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.” The show stars Powell, who will also co-create and co-write the pilot with Michael Waldron, with both acting as the show's executive producers as well.
All I can say is...I'm glad this is a disguise, and keeping all my fingers crossed he won't wear it the entire show! Regardless, I will be seated — and surely cracking up at this brand new comedy.
Who created 'Chad Powers'?
While Powell and Waldron are co-writing the show, this character is actually the brain child of someone who might surprise you. Chad Powers is a character from Eli Manning's docuseries, Eli's Places, and this show will iterate off the former football star's imaginings.
Though we know him best for his good looks, incredible charm, and acting abilities, this isn't Powell's first go at writing. He actually wrote the screenplay for the Netflix hit and everyone's recent action fave, Hit Man with co-writer Richard Linklater, and leading actress Adria Arjona. Based off of Glen's recent successes at the box office and streaming networks, we can only assume this movie will be just as good, and we can't wait to see him starring in it; weird disguise and all.
Who's starring in 'Chad Powers'?
Alongside Glen Powell, the series will also include stars Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Quentin Plair.
When will 'Chad Powers' come out?
There's no official premiere date yet, but believe me you that we will be checking back to find out exactly when we can watch this latest Glen Powell project.
What other shows has Glen Powell been in?
While he's definitely been in more movies than TV shows, Powell is still no stranger to the small screen. With some bit parts on shows like NCIS, Rizzoli & Isles, and CSI: Miami, he's for sure dipped his toes in the episodic world. A standout moment for Powell's career was definitely his 16-episode stint as Chad Radwell in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.
