This 'Narnia' Star FINALLY Just Spoke On The Project — & Reuniting With Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig's Narnia will be here before you know it — and one major star just confirmed her involvement in the project! Emma Mackey was previously reported to be starring in the film as Jadis, and the actress just got honest about reuniting with her Barbie director Greta on the new fantasy movie. Keep reading to see what she had to say about being a part of the Narnia cast!

Here's what Emma Mackey said about filming Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

In a conversation with MovieWeb, Emma Mackey wasn't able to tease much about the upcoming movie, but she did promise that fans can expect a "wonderful" adaptation of C.S. Lewis' movie. "Well, there's zilch I can tell you about it other than it's a wonderful, wonderful process so far, and it's an adventure," Emma said in the interview. "And Greta is someone that I have immense respect for, and who's a friend and a life force. And I'm just very fortunate to be on one of her sets. Truly."

Emma isn't the only one who's spoken about her casting recently. Daniel Craig, who fans are theorizing will play Uncle Andrew, told Deadline at the premiere for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery that the process has been "great" and "amazing" so far. Just like Emma, however, he couldn't say anything else about the movie. This is such a well-known story and they're keeping everything under lock and key — I can't wait to see their approach to the story.

The biggest theory so far is that Greta is moving the timeline for the series forward. Instead of taking place in the early 1900s like the book, leaks from the film set place the story in the 1950s, which would push The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to the 1990s or 2000s. We don't have an official, confirmed report just yet, but stay tuned for the latest news!

