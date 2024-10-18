Alicia Silverstone Joins Emma Stone's Unhinged Alien Conspiracy Movie
As an Emma Stone superfan, I'm always waiting to see what the actress and producer does next. After all, she has the power to create viral moments, she's endlessly relatable, and she's starred in a movie scene that broke my heart so deeply I'll never forget it. (The end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in case you're wondering). Oh, she's also been described by Andrew Garfield as "a shot of espresso" and like being "bathed in the sunlight" so there's that.
On September 5, at the New York Film Festival premiere of A Real Pain (backed by Emma & her husband Dave McCary's production company Fruit Tree), the Easy A actress showed up in an asymmetrical striped Louis Vuitton dress...and a wig. But it wasn't just a style choice because the actress reportedly shaved her head for another upcoming collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, who worked with Emma Stone on Poor Things and this summer's Kinds of Kindness. And considering I've been told we look like sisters, she's got me wondering if I could pull off a shaved head too.
Who's in the Bugonia cast?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bugonia Cast
The cast of Bugonia includes Emma Stone and her Kinds of Kindness costar Jesse Plemons. And on October 17, it was announced that Alicia Silverstone is also joining the cast!
When is Bugonia coming out?
Bugonia Release Date
We don't have a release date for Bugonia yet, but it looks like it could come out sometime in 2025. Stay tuned for an official report!
What is Bugonia about?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC
Bugonia Plot
Bugonia is adapted from Save the Green Planet!, a 2003 South Korean sci-fi epic. Elite Daily reports that Emma's character will be a gender-flipped version of Save the Green Planet!'s main character, who's both a "powerful pharmaceutical executive" and, you guessed it, bald.
According to Variety, the film will follow "two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth." Casual.
“We started out with the belief that the film’s concept was ahead of its time and that [maybe we] could make an indie movie, but as we traveled around Hollywood, we realized that there were many hidden fans of the original film. I happened to be in L.A. and saw Ari Aster moderating a screening of Save the Green Planet at a theater, so I reached out to him and asked him to be a part of the production. So he came on board as a producer,” Jerry Jerry Ko, head of CJ ENM’s film division, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then Will Tracy, a screenwriter of Succession, came on board and wrote the story. The buzz started to build from then on. Later Yorgos Lanthimos and some great actors came on board.”
Why did Emma Stone shave her head?
I’m so intrigued by why Emma Stone is wearing a wig at NYFF. pic.twitter.com/hi7SrljDJk— Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) October 6, 2024
Emma Stone reportedly shaved her head for her upcoming movie with Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia. We don't have many details on the film quite yet, but if Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness were any indication, it's clear that we'll once again see Emma totally transform for the film.
After hugging Jazz Charton (the wife of A Real Pain star, and Emma Stone's ex, Kieran Culkin), you can see Emma Stone point out the edge of the wig. TBH, it's so close to her regular hair, I couldn't even tell!
Emma Stone was seen walking around London in August wearing a teeny tiny beanie and striped sweater, and not only is this the ultimate fall outfit inspo, but it was hinting at her shaved head all along! After all, there's no way she could shove all her hair up there.
Now I'm wondering if there's going to be an additional surprise. Did she dye her buzzed hair a crazy color? Is she filming with temporary tattoos on her head? Does she just have a really cold scalp? We'll have to wait until the first look at Bugonia to find out.
Where is Bugonia being filmed?
Bugonia filmed in High Wycombe, England through the summer and early fall of 2024.
