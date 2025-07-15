This competition is FIERCE! 🔥
Here's Every Emmy Nomination For 2025 — Including That Stacked Supporting Actress Category!
TV is one of the most beloved forms of entertainment these days, with prestige performances leaping off the small screen in everything from heartfelt comedies to intense dramas. Every single year, each streamer ups the ante with incredible new shows, so it comes as no surprise that the Emmy Awards are becoming increasingly more and more competitive. This year, TV shows like Severance and The White Lotus pack each category — but there are a ton of other amazing works being celebrated throughout the nominations. Here's every single actor and show that made the cut for this year's Emmy nominations.
Scroll to see all the thrilling Emmy nominations for 2025!
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
