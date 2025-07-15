Here's Every Emmy Nomination For 2025 — Including That Stacked Supporting Actress Category!

TV is one of the most beloved forms of entertainment these days, with prestige performances leaping off the small screen in everything from heartfelt comedies to intense dramas. Every single year, each streamer ups the ante with incredible new shows, so it comes as no surprise that the Emmy Awards are becoming increasingly more and more competitive. This year, TV shows like Severance and The White Lotus pack each category — but there are a ton of other amazing works being celebrated throughout the nominations. Here's every single actor and show that made the cut for this year's Emmy nominations.

Scroll to see all the thrilling Emmy nominations for 2025!

Outstanding Talk Series CBS The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program CBS The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Netflix Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Netflix Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Apple TV+ Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Netflix Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series HBO Max Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series HBO Max Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series HBO Max Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Apple TV+ Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series HBO Max Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Adam Scott, Severance

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Drama Series Disney/Brian Roedel Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series FX Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Apple TV+ Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Netflix

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Netflix Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Comedy Series Hulu Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

