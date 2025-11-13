The show has 2 seasons.
FX's 'English Teacher' Cancelled Following Allegations Against Brian Jordan Alvarez
Brian Jordan Alvarez's English Teacher has been cancelled by FX after two seasons. The series, which you can stream on Hulu, was beloved by its fans for just how chaotic it was (and, honestly, is anything more chaotic than high school?). But despite its high ratings (it has a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the series won't be returning for a third season.
Here's what we know about FX cancelling English Teacher.
Is there an English Teacher season 3?
No, English Teacher won't have a season 3. FX didn't make any other comment besides announcing the show would end after season 2.
In August 2024, Jon Ebeling alleged sexual assault against Brian Jordan Alvarez from their The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo in 2016 (via Deadline). Ebeling claimed Alvarez committed oral sex during filming without prior consent. In response Alvarez's team said it was consensual and had happened before.
“Brian briefly made contact with Mr. Ebeling's penis under the covers, believing (correctly and justifiably in light of Brian’s then-current sexual relationship with Mr. Ebeling) that Mr. Ebeling was fine with it," Michael J. Kump, Alvarez's lawyer, told New York Magazine.
English Teacher was renewed for season 2 in February 2025.
What is English Teacher about?
The show follows Evan Marquez, a high school English Teacher trying to navigate the ups and downs of education — and "the political minefield known as the American high school," according to the official synopsis.
Who's in the English Teacher cast?
The English Teacher cast for seasons 1 and 2 includes:
- Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez
- Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders
- Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge
- Carmen Christopher as Rick Santana
- Enrico Colantoni as Grant Moretti
- Jordan Firstman as Malcolm
- Aliyah's Interlude as Tiffany
- Savanna Gann as Becca
- Mason Douglas as Frank
- Scarlette Amber Hernandez as Monica
- Matthew Smitley as Hartman
- Pablo Maldonado-Hernandez as Pablo
- Triniti Fong as Tina
- Treylan Newton as Tray
- Ben Bondurant as Jeff
How many episodes are in English Teacher season 2?
After 8 episodes in English Teacher season 1, the second season gave us 10 episodes. Here's the episode breakdown:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "Covid in America" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Trash" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Grant's Dinner Party" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "College Week" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "Evan's Mom" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Recruiter" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Lake Trip" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "Accreditation" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 9 "Lock In" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 10 "Graduation" premiered on FX September 25, 2025
