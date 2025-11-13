FX's 'English Teacher' Cancelled Following Allegations Against Brian Jordan Alvarez

Brian Jordan Alvarez's English Teacher has been cancelled by FX after two seasons. The series, which you can stream on Hulu, was beloved by its fans for just how chaotic it was (and, honestly, is anything more chaotic than high school?). But despite its high ratings (it has a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the series won't be returning for a third season.

Is there an English Teacher season 3?

No, English Teacher won't have a season 3. FX didn't make any other comment besides announcing the show would end after season 2.

In August 2024, Jon Ebeling alleged sexual assault against Brian Jordan Alvarez from their The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo in 2016 (via Deadline). Ebeling claimed Alvarez committed oral sex during filming without prior consent. In response Alvarez's team said it was consensual and had happened before.

“Brian briefly made contact with Mr. Ebeling's penis under the covers, believing (correctly and justifiably in light of Brian’s then-current sexual relationship with Mr. Ebeling) that Mr. Ebeling was fine with it," Michael J. Kump, Alvarez's lawyer, told New York Magazine.

English Teacher was renewed for season 2 in February 2025.