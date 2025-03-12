Here's everything you need to know about Prime Video's Cruel Intentions TV show — including why you should watch it despite its cancellation.

The only thing better than spending two hours with your favorite? Spending 7 hours with them! Cruel Intentions (you know, the 1999 classic starring, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Selma Blair) turned 25 last year, and Prime Video released a brandinspired by the movie. The series featured a fresh twist that will keep even the most dedicated Cruel Intentions fan on their toes — but unfortunately the show was cancelled after just one season.

Why was Cruel Intentions cancelled? Prime Video hasn't made an official announcement about why the series was cancelled, but per Variety, Cruel Intentions didn't make it onto the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming charts. Plus it only got a 24 percent Rotten Tomato score. Cruel indeed.

Where can I watch Cruel Intentions TV show? Cruel Intentions Release Date All eight episodes of Cruel Intentions dropped on Prime Video November 21, 2024. That means you can watch them all in one sitting (and then watch them again...and again). Is there anything better than watching a new TV show with a cranberry cocktail? I think not.

Did they remake Cruel Intentions? Cruel Intentions Plot Yes, the Cruel Intentions TV show is a remake of the 1999 movie! This new adaptation takes place at a prestigious college in Washington, D.C. Step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont are determined to stay on top of the food chain — especially after a dangerous frat hazing threatens to eliminate the school's Greek Life. The best way to keep the sororities and fraternities on campus? Seduce the most unexpected sorority sister: Vice President's daughter Annie Grover.

Who's in Cruel Intentions? Cruel Intentions Cast Prime Video's new Cruel Intentions is full of standout actors, and I can't wait to see their moment in the spotlight! The cast includes: Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil

Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont

Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover

Sara Silva as Cece Carroway

John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell

Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell

Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick

Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth The original Cruel Intentions movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. Selma told Variety on October 24 that even though she hadn't been asked to join the series, she'd love to make an appearance. "Maybe there will be a cameo or something," she says. "I’m excited to see it.”

